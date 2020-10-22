State releases nursing home, school numbers

SIDNEY — The weekly report from the Ohio Department of Health sharing new COVID-19 cases in the state’s nursing homes show 42 new cases among residents in Auglaize County and three new cases among residents in Shelby County.

In Shelby County, Crestwood Care Center reported two residents and one staff member testing positive. Fair Haven reported one staff member with a positive case. Ohio Living Dorothy Love reported two staff members with positive tests. Sidney Care Center has one resident who tested positive for a total of two residents since the pandemic started.

In Auglaize County, Wapakoneta Manor Nursing home has reported 27 new cases in the past week, bringing their cumulative total to 41 cases among residents. Nine staff members tested positive, bringing that total to 18.

Otterbein Nursing Home in St. Marys has two resident testing positive for a cumulative total of 12. One staff member tested positive, for a total of 15. Otterbein Cridersville Nursing Home has one resident with a positive result for a cumulative total of four, and one staff member testing positive for a total of 5.

Heritage Center Intermediate Care Facility, Minster, has 11 residents and three staff members with positive results.

In Darke County, five residents at Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center have tested positive, for a total of 67 residents.

In the weekly school report, three students in New Bremen Local Schools have tested positive with six students in Wapakoneta City Schools with positive results. Thirteen students in Wapakoneta have tested positive, One staff member at Wapakoneta has tested positive for a cumulative total for four.

In Shelby County, one student in Sidney City Schools has tested positive. One staff member at Russia, Fairlawn and Anna Schools each have one staff member who has tested positive.

Twenty new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department. There have been a total of 886 positive cases reported in the county.

The new Shelby County cases involve a boy and a girl in 10 to 19 age group, four women and a man in their 20s, two men in their 30s, two women and two men in their 40s, three women in their 50s, one woman and one man in their 60s, one woman in her 70s and one man in his 80s.

The county has had 14 COVID-19 deaths involving one woman in her 40s, one woman in her 50s, one man in his 60s, one man in his 70s, three men and two women in their 80s, three men in their 90s, and a man and a woman in their 100s.

As of Thursday, 722 Shelby County residents have recovered, and 150 have not recovered. Currently, five Shelby County residents are hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Of those who have tested positive, 11% are first responders/health care workers.

Breakdown of cases by zip codes includes: 506 cases for Sidney (45365), Anna (45302) 83 cases, Botkins (45306) 29 cases, Conover (45317) three cases, Fort Loramie/Newport (45845) 79 cases, Houston (45333) 23 cases, Jackson Center (45334) 28 cases, New Bremen (45869) three cases, New Knoxville (45871) seven cases, Maplewood (45340) 13 cases, Minster (45865) 27 cases, Pemberton (45353) one case, Piqua (45356) 15 cases, Port Jefferson (45360) five cases and Russia (45363) 64 cases.

The Darke County Health Department reported there are 1,158 positive cases in the county, with 1,119 confirmed and 39 probable cases. There are 136 active cases, which includes 20 new cases. There have been 49 COVID-19 deaths with 45 confirmed and four probable. The cumulative hospitalizations is 102 people. The total number of those who have recovered is 966.

In Thursday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 179,424 confirmed cases of COVID-19; 11,006 CDC expanded case definition (probable); and 190,430 total cases. Of those cases, 17,682 have been hospitalized with 3,657 admitted to the ICU. There have been 4,850 confirmed deaths due to COVID; 311 probable deaths; for a total of 5,161 deaths in Ohio. A total of 155,181 residents are presumed recovered.

Of the positive cases, 52% are women and 47% are men. The median age is 41. The age range of those testing positive is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.