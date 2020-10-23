125 Years

October 23, 1895

There was a much better attendance at the Republican meetings held here yesterday. The evening meeting opened under most auspicious circumstances and the armory had all it could do to handle the crowd. It was swelled by a delegation of 250 from Piqua who arrived accompanied by a band. Hon. C.W. Fairbanks, of Indiana, was the first speaker. He was followed by the Hon. Stephen A. Douglas, Jr., of Illinois.

——-

Fred Hamilton, of Marshall, Ill., is the latest addition to the Klute band. He came here yesterday and made his first appearance with the band in the afternoon, playing alto. He is a painter by trade, and has secured work with Harry Dickensheets.

——-

Hitchcock and Simmons have the contract for putting a duplex furnace under the other boiler at the power house at the rear of the jail.

100 Years

October 23, 1920

A more effective means could not have been found by the Shelby County Red Cross to present to the community the meaning of the peace-time program of that organization than the presentation of the pageant, “The Red Cross of Peace,” which was put on in the high school auditorium last evening. The auditorium was filled to capacity with about 100 unable to find room. Mrs. G.A. Hatfield, chairman of the Fourth Red Cross roll call, was in charge of the program.

——-

Mrs. F.S. Foster, of Sidney, was elected president of the 24th Ohio District of the Rebekah’s, when district lodges met yesterday in the I.O.O.F. hall. Mrs. Alva Mottoe, Jackson Center, was named vice president; Mrs. Luella Ailes, Jackson Center, secretary, and Mrs. Dr. Hawver, Jackson Center, treasurer.

75 Years

October 23, 1945

The combination of reports turned in and telephone reports of team captains made it possible for the Shelby County War and Community Chest campaign committee to announce today that the 1945 drive had reached its goal. It was emphasized by the committee, however, that a final report on success must await a complete tabulation of all reports.

——-

Members of city council at their meeting last evening heard a request from residents in the area of East Sidney involved in the Brunner annexation proposal for city water. Service Director Teegarden advised that a survey indicated it could cost $4,648 to install a satisfactory expansion, including four fire plugs to serve the area.

——-

President Truman strongly urged Congress today to safeguard America’s future by passage of legislation calling for universal military training of all youths between 18 and 20 years of age.

50 Years

October 23, 1970

Miss Diane John, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dwight John, R.R. 6, Sidney, has been selected for membership in the marching band at Findlay College.

She is a 1970 graduate of Houston High School.

——-

A tough session in the New Bremen Tri-City League at Ray-Ann Lanes found Tom Schwenzer bruising the pins with a powerful 221-653.

His effort handed F.O.E. 1391 a 19-11 decision over Stamco Slitters. Everett Schmidt smacked a solid 629 series and Les Howe recorded a single-game 225 for the losers.

25 Years

October 23, 1995

OAKLAND, Calif. – Vada Pinson, the fast center fielder for the Cincinnati Reds who excelled at covering the tricky outfield incline at old Crosley Field, is dead. He was 57.

Pinson, who twice in the 1960s, led the National League in hits, died Saturday night at Summit Medical Center in Oakland, where he was admitted Oct. 5 after suffering a stroke.

——-

Sidney High’s team performed well in the Division I District Cross Country Meet at Springfield North Saturday.

Highlighting the day for the Yellow Jackets was Junior Wendy King, who qualified for the regional meet for the third consecutive season.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

