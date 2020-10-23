NB superintendent receives new contract

NEW BREMEN – The New Bremen Board of Education approved renewal of the school district superintendent’s contract at their Wednesday, Oct. 21, meeting.

Superintendent Jason Schrader’s contract was renewed for a period of four years, effective Aug. 1, 2021. The superintendent’s administrative salary will begin at $111,631. In fiscal year 2022 it increases to $115,760 (3%), then in fiscal year 2023 to $119,746 (2.75%), In 2024 to $124,386 (2.5%), and in 2025 to $127,1842 (2.25%).

Schrader said the Free Lunch Program has been extended through the end of the 2020-2021 school year with all students receiving free lunches through this program. This was made possible through the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help ensure that children have access to nutritious food as the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schrader also said the new elementary building was almost complete, with the contractor working on a punch list of small items such finishing flooring and door hardware. He said the parking lot paving was also done. Additionally, the demolition of the old elementary school is complete, with debris removed and the lot seeded.

Junior/Senior High School Principal Marcus Overman said faculty member Wince Morris is doing a great job of tracking and communicating with the district’s virtual students. A large majority of these students are having success with their virtual classes but they will continue to work with those who are struggling to make sure they receive the credits they need.

The principal said he is setting up virtual meetings with all students using virtual education as they approach the end of the first quarter. The principal said he wants to go over each student’s current progress and be sure they on are track to receive all of their credits.

Overman also said 39 juniors participated in the PSAT on Oct. 14 which he said is the highest numbers the school has had in recent memory. He also said all students who are identified as gifted have completed their WEPs for this school year. These documents will be sent home with the first quarter report cards. He said teachers and students will work throughout the year to reach the goals set for the students.

He reminded everyone that the seventh-grade students have completed their first Washington, D.C. fundraiser. He added he has scheduled the first parent meeting with Bob Rogers Travel for Tuesday, Feb. 2.

He also thanked Cardinal Pride for providing funding for maneuvering poles for students working toward their driver’s license.

K-6 Principal Diane Kramer said the end of the first nine weeks is Wednesday, Nov. 4, with report cards going home Thursday, Nov. 12.

She added that all diagnostic assessments have been completed for students in grades K-3 as a requirement of the Third Grade Reading Guarantee. The percentages of students not-on-track are as follows: K-23%, 1-7%, 2-21%, 3-10%. She said these percentages are higher than previous years, likely due to lack of instruction last spring and summer. She said they are working on ways to provide additional intervention, especially for grades K and 2.

Parent-teacher conferences will be held evenings of Tuesday, Nov. 17, or Thursday, Nov. 19. This year parents have the option of a phone conference, virtual conference, or no conference. Due to COVID, the school will not be having in-person conferences this year.

She said the new elementary building is nearing completion with work wrapping up in the south courtyard and in the Komminsk Center. The Robotics Club and Lego League started using the Komminsk Center this past period as well as other students and staff throughout the school day. She said teachers were provided additional one-on-one and small group training on their new projectors in the classroom.

Finally, she thanked the New Bremen-New Knoxville Rotary and Chief Skinner for presenting dictionaries to the third-grade students and Cardinal Pride for furnishing a back-to-school lunch for staff on Oct. 5.

One-year contracts for the 2020-21 school year went to John Storrer as girls reserve basketball coach, Stephanie Elking as eighth-grade basketball coach, Kayla Bergman and Lauren Cordonnier as seventh-grade girls basketball coaches. Also, the board accepted the resignation of John Storrer as eighth-grade girls basketball coach.

They also approved hiring Vicki Brackman as a cafeteria sub for the 2020-21 school year.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

