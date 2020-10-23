Health Department offering flu shots

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department is offering influenza vaccines for the current flu season. The shots are only available on a drive through basis. The lobby remains closed amid the pandemic. The number of flu vaccines have topped last year’s amount. The Health Department is located at 202 W. Poplar St., Sidney.

Jacob Ditmer was granted a variance for a household sewage treatment system. Ditmer wants a waiver to install his own sewage treatment system. The waiver was approved.

A condemnation order was passed in Sidney. The house at 314 N. Ohio Ave., owned by Stephen Zwiesler, has numerous Health Department violations.

One case of HIV was reported in September.

WIC gave out seven car seats in September.

The Help Me Grow program is at its maximum with 25 families. Nine families are on the waiting list. The program helps families with diapers, wipes, paper towels, and toilet paper.

Next board of health meeting to be held Nov. 18, 2020, at 7 p.m.

By Paula Frew For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

