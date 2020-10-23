Multi-vehicle crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a chain reaction crash involving at least 10 vehicles that occurred in the north bound lanes of I-75 just south of exit 94 around 3:10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23. Three of the vehicles sustained substantial visible damage.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/10/web1_DSC_1617.jpg https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/10/web1_DSC_1636.jpg https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/10/web1_DSC_1605.jpg The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a chain reaction crash involving at least 10 vehicles that occurred in the north bound lanes of I-75 just south of exit 94 around 3:10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23. Three of the vehicles sustained substantial visible damage. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/10/web1_SDN102420MultiCrash-1.jpg The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a chain reaction crash involving at least 10 vehicles that occurred in the north bound lanes of I-75 just south of exit 94 around 3:10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23. Three of the vehicles sustained substantial visible damage. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News