Multi-vehicle crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a chain reaction crash involving at least 10 vehicles that occurred in the north bound lanes of I-75 just south of exit 94 around 3:10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23. Three of the vehicles sustained substantial visible damage.
