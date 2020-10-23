County tops 900 COVID-19 cases

SIDNEY — Fifteen new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday morning by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department. There have been a total of 901 positive cases reported in the county.

The new Shelby County cases involve a boy and two girls in 10 to 19 age group, tw0 men in their 20s, one man in his 30s, two women in their 40s, one woman and three men in their 50s, and two women and one man in their 60s.

The county has had 14 COVID-19 deaths involving one woman in her 40s, one woman in her 50s, one man in his 60s, one man in his 70s, three men and two women in their 80s, three men in their 90s, and a man and a woman in their 100s.

As of Friday, 731 Shelby County residents have recovered, and 156 have not recovered. Currently, five Shelby County residents are hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Of those who have tested positive, 11% are first responders/health care workers.

Breakdown of cases by zip codes includes: 513 cases for Sidney (45365), Anna (45302) 85 cases, Botkins (45306) 29 cases, Conover (45317) three cases, Fort Loramie/Newport (45845) 80 cases, Houston (45333) 23 cases, Jackson Center (45334) 28 cases, New Bremen (45869) three cases, New Knoxville (45871) seven cases, Maplewood (45340) 14 cases, Minster (45865) 29 cases, Pemberton (45353) one case, Piqua (45356) 15 cases, Port Jefferson (45360) five cases and Russia (45363) 65 cases.

The Auglaize County health department has released its information for Oct. 21-22. New cases reported Oct. 21 is 30 with 20 confirmed and 10 probable. New cases reported Oct. 22 is 29 with 25 confirmed and four probable.

For Friday, the county is reporting 1,115 total cases with 30 new cases. There are 934 confirmed cases and 181 probable cases.

There are 80 hospitalizations and 14 deaths in the county with three nonCOVID deaths. Of those who have tested positive with the virus, 642 are women and 473 are men. The average age is 49, A total of 801 are recovered with nine presumed recovered.

There are 288 current cases.

New cases to report are: 17-year-old girl, 37-year-old man, probable 28-year-old woman, probable 29-year-old woman, 79-year-old woman, 97-year-old woman, 91-year-old woman, 85-year-old woman, 29-year-old man, 69-year-old woman that is hospitalized, 55-year-old man, 80-year-old man, 33-year-old woman, 56-year-old woman, 49-year-old woman, 65-year-old woman, 23-year-old woman, 15-year-old boy, probable 22-year-old man, probable 41-year-old woman, probable 58-year-old woman, 67-year-old man, 24-year-old woman, 71-year-old man, 70-year-old woman, 60-year-old man, 47-year-old man, 93-year-old woman, 1-year-old girl, 31-year-old woman. Unless noted, all cases are self-isolating at home.

Total cases include 20 people in the 0-10 age range, 98 in the 10-20 age range, 139 in the 20-30 age range, 157 in the 30-40 age range, 132 in the 40-50 age range, 192 in the 50-60 age range, 155 in the 60-70 age range, 108 in the 70-80 age range, 77 in the 80-90 age range, 35 in the 90-100 age range and two cases in the 100-110 age range.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, broken down by geographical area based upon the cases’ mailing address, Auglaize County Health Department has reported 352 cases in St. Marys, 372 cases in Wapakoneta, 154 cases in Minster, 118 cases in New Bremen, 47 cases in Cridersville, 31 cases in Waynesfield, four cases in Botkins, 22 cases in New Knoxville, two cases in New Hampshire, three cases in Uniopolis, two cases in Lakeview, two in St. Johns, one case in Buckland, four cases in Spencerville and one case in Mendon.

Miami County Public Health reports there are 1,999 cases in the county, which includes 23 new cases. Total hospitalizations are 180, which includes one new one. There have been 58 deaths. A total of 1,551 people are presumed recovered.

The Darke County Health Department reported there are 1,172 positive cases in the county, with 1,131 confirmed and 41 probable cases. There are 149 active cases, which includes 14 new cases. There have been 49 COVID-19 deaths with 45 confirmed and four probable. The cumulative hospitalizations is 104 people. The total number of those who have recovered is 967.

The Logan County Health Distinct has 445 COVID-19 cases in the county with 317 confirmed cases and 128 probably cases… They are reporting 12 new cases with an additional hospitalization for a total of nine people in the hospital. There are 100 active cases and 341 people are presumed recovered,. There have been four deaths.

In Friday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 181,869 confirmed cases of COVID-19; 11,079 CDC expanded case definition (probable); and 192,948 total cases. Of those cases, 17,866 have been hospitalized with 3,682 admitted to the ICU. There have been 4,874 confirmed deaths due to COVID; 310 probable deaths; for a total of 5,184 deaths in Ohio. A total of 156,421 residents are presumed recovered.

Of the positive cases, 52% are women and 47% are men. The median age is 41. The age range of those testing positive is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.