125 Years

October 24, 1895

The Lima-Piqua Electric Street Railway company was incorporated today to build a line from Lima to Piqua through Cridersville, Wapakoneta, St. Marys, New Bremen, Minster, Loramies, Newport, Houston and Sidney. It is also to furnish electric light and heat.

The Sidney Commandery, Knight Templars and Temperance Lodge, F. & A. Masons, accompanied by the Klute band, went to Springfield this morning to attend the dedication of the new Masonic home. At DeGraff and Bellefontaine they were joined by a large number of members living in those towns.

The Sidney Clay Co. at Swanders is considering putting steam heaters in their drying shed so as to run all winter.

100 Years

October 24, 1920

The Shelby county chapter of the Red Cross will seek a membership of 5,000 in the Fourth roll call from Nov. 11 to 25, according to the quota fixed by H.B. Dickson, roll call manager for the division.

George Hagelberger, of Anna has submitted his resignation as a member of the Children’s Home board of trustees because of ill health. He has served the board for 18 years. The commissioners have named John C. Stangle, of Anna, to fill the vacancy.

The secretary of state has authorized the incorporation of the Russia Equity Exchange Co. of Russia, with a capitalization of $50,000. Incorporators are, P. Paulus, F. Turner, J. Moorman, E. Francis, and C. Keister.

75 Years

October 24, 1945

A complete program of modernization as soon as materials became available and conditions permit will convert the former George A. Rheinisch property on West Poplar street, West avenue and North street, into an up-to-date business section, the new owner, Simon M. Botkins, of Piqua, announced today. The transaction for purchase of the property was completed this week.

An extensive program to acquaint the people of Sidney with all details of the two levies and a bond issue to be voted on at the November election was announced today by the Sidney Civic Association. The issues include: one mill for one year for a city plan; school levy renewal, and the bond issues for the proposed garbage disposal plant.

A.R. Florence, Toledo commercial photographer, has accepted a position with the English Studio here as supervisor of the commercial department.

50 Years

October 24, 1970

JACKSON CENTER – Action endorsing Dale Locker as a candidate for the State Senate was taken by the Jackson Center Education Association at its recent meeting. Presiding during the session, Frederick Gross, president, reported on the representative assembly of the Western Ohio Education Association he attended.

Serving with Gross as officers of the association are, Ron Bell, vice president; Mrs. James Neeley, secretary, and John Butcher, treasurer.

Vespa Girl of the week for the Sidney-Shawnee football game is Deb Meyer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul R. Meyer, 121 Water street. Miss Meyer received the “Vespa” charm bracelet award. She was selected by the varsity cheerleaders.

25 Years

October 24, 1995

Honda will start mass production of a natural gas-powered Civic beginning with the 1998 model year, American Honda Motor Co., Inc., announced recently at the Natural Gas Vehicle Conference in Los Angeles.

The engines may be built at the Anna Engine Plant, but Honda officials say a final decision has not been made.

MAPLEWOOD – Farm machinery and other farm-related items are being accepted for public auction in the farm machinery consignment sale to be held Nov. 25 at 10 a.m. at the Provico branch grain elevator at Maplewood.

The auction is sponsored by the Maplewood Volunteer Fire Department. Proceeds from the sale will go to the department’s Building Fund, as efforts continue to raise money for a new firehouse.

People who have been dying to get a look at the apartments at Canal Place, the former Kaufman Building which has been renovated into senior citizen apartments, will get their chance this weekend.

Developer Richard Coleman said the building is not completely finished, but he got permission from the Sidney Fire Department to conduct the preview opening because there has been much interest from the public to see the interior of the building.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

