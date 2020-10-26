Versailles man arrested following OVI crash

VERSAILLES — Darke County deputies took a Versailles man into custody for the suspicion of OVI Friday evening following a single-vehicle rollover crash.

At approximately 10:49 p.m., emergency personnel from Versailles Fire and Rescue responded along with deputies to the 8100 block of State Route 47 on a single-vehicle rollover crash with possible injuries.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary investigation revealed that a 1999 Ford Ranger, driven by Ryan C. Smith, 49, of Versailles, was traveling west on State Route 47 when he traveled off the right side of the roadway. Smith overcorrected the vehicle, traveling back on to the roadway, across the center line coming to rest only after turning the vehicle onto its side in a ditch.

Smith was treated on the scene by Versailles Rescue for what were described as minor injuries prior to refusing any further treatment and transport to a medical facility. Smith was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence and cited for failure to control the motor vehicle.

This incident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

A Versailles man was arrested for OVI Friday night following a single-vehicle rollover crash on State Route 47. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/10/web1_Comer-678006.jpg A Versailles man was arrested for OVI Friday night following a single-vehicle rollover crash on State Route 47. Jim Comer | Aim Media Midwest

By Jim Comer jcomer@aimmediamidwest.com

Jim Comer covers accidents, fires and crime for Aim Media Midwest. He can be reached by email at jcomer@aimmediamidwest.com

Jim Comer covers accidents, fires and crime for Aim Media Midwest. He can be reached by email at jcomer@aimmediamidwest.com