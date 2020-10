Tessan Hudgins, right, and James Belt, both of Sidney, give the HER Realty building on N Main Avenue a new coat of paint on Thursday, Oct. 22.

Tessan Hudgins, right, and James Belt, both of Sidney, give the HER Realty building on North Main Avenue a new coat of paint on Thursday, Oct. 22. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/10/web1_SDN102720Paint.jpg Tessan Hudgins, right, and James Belt, both of Sidney, give the HER Realty building on North Main Avenue a new coat of paint on Thursday, Oct. 22. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News