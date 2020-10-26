Cottermans celebrate 65 years

SIDNEY — Edwin and Shirley Cotterman, of Sidney, will celebrate 65 years of marriage on Oct. 28, 2020. Cards, memories and well wishes can be sent to the couple at: Cotterman 65th anniversary, PO Box 191, Sidney, OH 45365.

Edwin and the former Shirley Rumpff were married on Oct. 28, 1955 at the First Church of the Nazarene in Sidney. The ceremony was officiated by the Rev. John Wasson. Witnesses to the wedding included the late Oliver and Christine Garrett. Due to Edwin having to return to work the following Monday morning, the honeymoon was postponed until 1956. The couple took a trip to New Orleans to visit the French Quarter and Lake Pontchartrain.

The couple met by chance when Edwin and some friends were heading to an event in Celina and happened to be stopped at a stop sign passing through St. Marys, next to Shirley’s house. Shirley happened to be sitting on the landscape wall outside her house.

Edwin and Shirley are the parents of Lori Werling and Mark Jordan, of Sidney, and Lisa and Lonnie Werling, of Sidney. They have four grandchildren: Heather Werling and Matt Creasey, Tabitha Werling, Brooke Lyn Werling, and Emily Werling. They have three great-grandchildren: Averi Grace, Braxton, and Zenna Jo.

Edwin is the son of the late Edward and Catherine Cotterman. He is the brother of the late Noreen Hughes.

Shirley is the daughter of the late Robert and Lucille Rumpff. She is the sister of Roger and Linda Rumpff, of Sidney, and Nancy Gibson, of St. Marys.

Edwin reitred from General Housewares, formerly Wagner Manufacturing, after 48 years. Shirley retired from General Housewares, formerly Wagner Manufacturing, after 40 years.

The couple enjoys watching NASCAR, westerns, reality TV shows and Netflix, traveling to casinos with their friend Sherie Schroer, attending Wagner retiree breakfasts, and spending time with family and their new rescue kitty.