New Bremen holds trunk or treat

NEW BREMEN — The Auglaize/Mercer County YMCA hosted trunk or treat at Jaycees Park Sunday in New Bremen.

Dozens of children came out to grab some goodies from several local businesses and organizations.

“I think it’s wonderful. It gets the kids out and gives them a good time,” said Rylie Davis, who brought her three children to the event.

It also gave organizations like the United Way of Auglaize County a chance to let kids know about the Imagination Library.

“Dolly Parton has basically started this and then we help to fund it,” said Melissa Hittepole, marketing coordinator for United Way of Auglaize County. “Kids from zero to 5 get a free book every month until they’re 5 years old.”

She was passing out pamphlets about the Imagination Library along with treats for the kids.

“I’ve got two small children of my own. So just to be able to do something that is normal. It’s just really nice to get out and do that,” Hittepole said.

Shantelle Foght, program director at the Auglaize/Mercer County YMCA, south branch, says they were happy to provide some normalcy during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We were just wanting to do something for the community for everyone to come out and have a safe way to have a trunk or treat for the New Bremen community,” said Foght.

Foght said they took precautions to minimize the threat of spreading the virus.

“Yes, outdoors is always better and it’s easier to control, social distancing and be safer here too. We have distance — our vehicles six feet (apart), and we have hand sanitizer, gloves, masks all the same things that you would take on the inside, we’re doing outside as well,” Foght said.

The effort to put on the trunk or treat came from all over the community.

“I want to thank the whole New Bremen community, they really come together. I know the kids haven’t had a lot to do in the last few months. So this was great that they would come together and help us out with this,” Foght said.

Dozens of people came out to trunk or treat Sunday at Jaycee’s Park in New Bremen. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/10/web1_HALLOWEEN.jpg Dozens of people came out to trunk or treat Sunday at Jaycee’s Park in New Bremen. Sam Shriver | Aim Media Midwest

By Sam Shriver sshriver@limanews.com

Reach Sam Shriver at 567-242-0409.

Reach Sam Shriver at 567-242-0409.