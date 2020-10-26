County reports 44 new COVID-19 cases

SIDNEY — Forty-four new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday morning by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department. There have been a total of 945 positive cases reported in the county.

The new Shelby County cases involve two girls in the 10-19 age group, five women and two men in their 20s, three women and two men in their 30s, three women and two men in their 40s, nine women and four men and their 50s, six women and two men in their 60s and three women and one man in their 70s.

The county has had 14 COVID-19 deaths involving one woman in her 40s, one woman in her 50s, one man in his 60s, one man in his 70s, three men and two women in their 80s, three men in their 90s, and a man and a woman in their 100s.

As of Monday, 753 Shelby County residents have recovered, and 178 have not recovered. Currently, six Shelby County residents are hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Of those who have tested positive, 12% are first responders/health care workers.

Breakdown of cases by zip codes includes: 541 cases for Sidney (45365), Anna (45302) 90 cases, Botkins (45306) 30 cases, Conover (45317) three cases, Fort Loramie/Newport (45845) 85 cases, Houston (45333) 24 cases, Jackson Center (45334) 28 cases, New Bremen (45869) three cases, New Knoxville (45871) seven cases, Maplewood (45340) 14 cases, Minster (45865) 33 cases, Pemberton (45353) one case, Piqua (45356) 15 cases, Port Jefferson (45360) five cases and Russia (45363) 66 cases.

The Auglaize County Health Department has reported 84 new cases since Friday. The county has 1,199 total cases with 1,912 confirmed and 187 probable cases. The health department didn’t release the gender or ages of the new cases.

There are 81 hospitalizations and 14 deaths in the county with three nonCOVID deaths. Of those who have tested positive with the virus, 701 are women and 498 are men. The average age is 50, A total of 801 are recovered with nine presumed recovered.

There are 372 current cases.

Total cases include 20 people in the 0-10 age range, 101 in the 10-20 age range, 146 in the 20-30 age range, 167 in the 30-40 age range, 142 in the 40-50 age range, 203 in the 50-60 age range, 166 in the 60-70 age range, 133 in the 70-80 age range, 82 in the 80-90 age range, 37 in the 90-100 age range and two cases in the 100-110 age range.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, broken down by geographical area based upon the cases’ mailing address, Auglaize County Health Department has reported 361 cases in St. Marys, 399 cases in Wapakoneta, 185 cases in Minster, 128 cases in New Bremen, 50 cases in Cridersville, 31 cases in Waynesfield, four cases in Botkins, 23 cases in New Knoxville, two cases in New Hampshire, three cases in Uniopolis, two cases in Lakeview, three in St. Johns, one case in Buckland, four cases in Spencerville, one case in Mendon and two cases in Lima.

Miami County Public Health reports there are 2.132 cases in the county, which includes 16 new cases. Total hospitalizations are 184, which includes two new ones. There have been 58 deaths. A total of 1,619 people are presumed recovered.

The Darke County Health Department reported there are 1,212 positive cases in the county, with 1,169 confirmed and 43 probable cases. There are 126 active cases, which includes 40 new cases from the weekend and Monday. There have been 49 COVID-19 deaths with 45 confirmed and four probable. The cumulative hospitalizations is 108 people. The total number of those who have recovered is 1,029.

In Monday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 188,738 confirmed cases of COVID-19; 11,493 CDC expanded case definition (probable); and 200,231 total cases. Of those cases, 18,235 have been hospitalized with 3,751 admitted to the ICU. There have been 4,901 confirmed deaths due to COVID; 310 probable deaths; for a total of 5,217 deaths in Ohio. A total of 159,877 residents are presumed recovered.

Of the positive cases, 52% are women and 47% are men. The median age is 41. The age range of those testing positive is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.