Botkins 10th grader missing

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: MISSING CHILD, from Huntington County Pebernat Raelynn is a Botkins 10th grader. The Huntington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of 15 year old Raelynn Pebernat. She was last seen Saturday morning around 8:00 am on Center Street in Huntington, Indiana. Raelynn is described as a white female 5’8”, 190 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt, blue jeans and black high heeled boots. It is still early in the investigation, but the Huntington County Sheriff’s Office is concerned for her safety due to her age and preliminary information that is being obtained by detectives. She has been entered into a nationwide database as missing and the Sheriff’s office is working with the Fort Wayne Police Department and the National Centers for missing and exploited children. If you have any information, please contact the Sheriff’s department immediately at (260) 356-8316 for Detective Dylan Lagonegro or call 911.

