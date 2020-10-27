125 Years

October 27, 1895

A scrap over a spring wagon caused considerable excitement in front of the fire department this afternoon. It appeared to center around an argument between a man and wife planning to separate as to who was going to get the wagon. There was a second man in the picture. He sat on the wagon with his hand on a revolver until Marshall McClure arrived on the scene and ordered them all out of town.

——-

A special train was to leave Lima at 5 o’clock this afternoon over the C.H. & D. railroad, carrying Senator David B. Hill, of New York. The train is to make a five minute stop in Sidney shortly after 5:30 p.m. and Senator Hill will make a short address.

100 Years

October 27, 1920

At the meeting of council last evening, Councilman Faulkner, chairman of the committee appointed to confer with the Standard Oil Co. relative to the kind of building the company expects to construct opposite the post office, reported. He said officials of the company stated they expect to put up the Standard unit building and if they could not, they would not build at all.

——-

Members of the Sidney Lodge of Elks are making arrangements to hold a big fair and carnival at the armory in this city during the week of Nov. 29 to Dec. 4. The committee will endeavor to make the affair the most elaborate of its kind ever given in the city.

——-

The rope holding the big Harding and Coolidge banner in front of the Republican headquarters on West Poplar street, broke this morning and the banner was blown down. In falling, it fell across some electric wires which were broken. The fire department was called, but there was no damage.

75 Years

October 27, 1945

The Victory Loan drive last concerted bond-selling effort of World War II, will get under way Monday in Shelby county, according to an announcement today by Joseph B. Cook and Frank Amann, drive co-chairmen. The county’s quota is $1,067,000.

——-

The report compiled last night by the auditing committee of the War and Community Chest showed a total of $45,568 had been contributed by slightly more than 5,000 contributing firms and individuals. The total was approximately $3,000 above the goal of $42,125.

——-

Robert Voress announced today that he has completed plans for the construction of a new type of grocery store on West Water street, one door west of his present location. It will be of cottage design and semi -self-serve. He plans to start construction in the immediate future.

50 Years

October 27, 1970

VERSAILLES – A tour of the new Poultry Producers Association egg processing plant and election of directors highlighted the annual meeting of the association.

Louis Marshal of Versailles was named director-at-large. Robert Rismiller of Bradford, was named director of District I, which includes all of Darke County and Willard Dahlinghaus was named director of District III, Allen and Auglaize counties.

——-

“Wednesday is Wiggsday” as tomorrow will mark a red-letter day for Piqua, with Mr. Wiggs Department Stores opening a new 60,000 square-foot store at 1234 East Ash street, across from the Piqua East Mall on Route 36.

Answering the question: “Why in Piqua?” Edwin Z. Singer, president of Mr. Wiggs explained: “Because our research showed that Piqua needed another store, and ours will be the first of its kind in the area.

——-

Pranksters hung a dummy from the Penn Central Railroad exchange tracks on West Court street (State Route 47 relocated) Monday evening, police said. Police also had a report of a dummy hanging from the Penn Central bridge south of town last week, something of an annual event.

25 Years

October 27, 1995

A Mason Road resident recently reported having three sheep killed and was determined coyotes were responsible, according to Shelby County Dog Warden Marty Mathis.

——-

The Sidney Vespa Quarterback Club announced its football sweepstakes winners for Oct. 24.

Rich Turner won $200, Caroline Thomas $100, Rick Brooks $50, Brett Roller and Bonnie Goffena $40, Brian Williams and John Jurich $25, and Jim Stone and Gary Coverstone Jr. $10.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/10/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-18.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

