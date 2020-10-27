Swine results

Market Hog

All crossbreds

Grand Champion Barrow: Marin Agrabright, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

Reserve Grand Champion Barrow: Iris Ruhenkamp, Fort Loramie Livestock

Reserve Grand Champion Guilt: Brant Metz, Botkins Livestock

Division II Reserve Champion: Spencer Knouff, Fort Loramie Livestock; Grant Carity, Anna FFA; Logan Ziegenbusch, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County; Brant Metz, Botkins Livestock

Division III Reserve Champion: Iris Ruhenkamp, Fort Loramie Livestock; Cora Heitman, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County; Dustin Turner, UVCC FFA

Division IV Reserve Champion: Summer Oaks, UVCC FFA; Abigail Ferryman, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

Division IV Champion: Landon Howell, Anna Livestock; Marin Agrabright, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County; Conner Smock, Botkins Livestock

Class Winner: Alexander Knouff, Fort Loramie Livestock; Spencer Knouff, Fort Loramie Livestock; Makayla Brunson, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County; Grant Carity, Anna FFA; Summer Oaks, UVCC FFA; Landon Howell, Anna Livestock; Logan Ziegenbusch, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County; Iris Ruhenkamp, Fort Loramie Livestock; Tucker Chappie, Houston Livestock; Marin Agrabright, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County; Tyson Vaubel, Anna Livestock; Cora Heitman, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County; Conner Smock, Botkins Livestock; Brynn Billing, Anna FFA; Brant Metz, Botkins Livestock; Jacob Yenser, Botkins Livestock

First Place: Alexander Knouff, Fort Loramie Livestock; Spencer Knouff, Fort Loramie Livestock; Makayla Brunson, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County; Grant Carity, Anna FFA; Summer Oaks, UVCC FFA; Landon Howell, Anna Livestock; Logan Ziegenbusch, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County; Iris Ruhenkamp, Fort Loramie Livestock; Tucker Chappie, Houston Livestock; Marin Agrabright, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County; Tyson Vaubel, Anna Livestock; Cora Heitman, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County; Conner Smock, Botkins Livestock; Brynn Billing, Anna FFA; Brant Metz, Botkins Livestock; Jacob Yenser, Botkins Livestock

Second Place: Amber Zimpfer, Anna Livestock; Troy Zimpfer, Anna Livestock; Morgan Meyer, Anna Livestock; Aven Zimpfer, Anna Livestock; Isiah Schulze, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County; Abigail Ferryman, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County; Megan Argabright, Jackson Center FFA; Lane Howell, Anna Livestock; Aiden Ziegenbusch, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County; Iris Ruhenkamp, Fort Loramie Livestock; Logan Fullenkamp, Russia Livestock; Megan Argabright, Jackson Center FFA; Bailey Pohlman, Russia Livestock; Sable Ruhenkamp, Fort Loramie Livestock; Joseph Bruns, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County; Brooks Platfoot, Anna Livestock; Dustin Turner, UVCC FFA; Brant Metz, Botkins Livestock; Jana Metz, Botkins Livestock

Third Place: Elizabeth Michael, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County; Marissa Snider, Fort Loramie Livestock; Aven Zimpfer, Anna Livestock; Wyatt Howell, Anna Livestock; Lillian Niswonger, Houston Livestock; Summer Oaks, UVCC FFA; Layla Howell, Anna Livestock; Hannah Siegel, Fort Loramie FFA; Catryn Mohler, Houston FFA; Kennedy Vaubel, Anna Livestock; Rhylan Platfoot, Anna Livestock; Conner Smock, Botkins Livestock; John Smock, Botkins Livestock; Dustin Turner, UVCC FFA; Jana Metz, Botkins Livestock

Fourth Place: Lauryn Wolters, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County; Derek Wolters, Anna FFA; Zachary Ambos, Anna Livestock; Wyatt Howell, Anna Livestock; Alexander Knouff, Fort Loramie Livestock; Benjamin Gehret, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County; Josephine Gehret, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County; Landon Howell, Anna Livestock; Lane Howell, Anna Livestock; Logan Fullenkamp, Russia Livestock; Bode Ruhenkamp, Fort Loramie Livestock; Spencer Yinger, Jackson Center FFA; Tyson Vaubel, Anna Livestock; Jadyn Yinger, Jackson Center FFA; Cora Heitman, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

Fifth Place: Marissa Snider, Fort Loramie Livestock; Cole Carity, Fort Loramie Livestock; Ruth Carity, Fort Loramie Livestock; Layla Howell, Anna Livestock; Lily Fullenkamp, Russia Livestock; Iris Ruhenkamp, Fort Loramie Livestock; Macy Egbert, Kettlersville Livestock; Zeb Schulze, Russia Livestock; Breelyn Gariety, Progressive Livestock; Malina Chappie, Houston FFA; Jadyn Yinger, Jackson Center FFA; Brynleigh Osysko, Progressive Livestock; Grant Putnam, Perry Livestock; Cora Heitman, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County; Jay Wildermuth, Botkins Livestock; Conner Smock, Botkins Livestock; Brant Metz, Botkins Livestock

Purebred Market Hog

All purebreds

Grand Champion Guilt: Aven Zimpfer, Anna Livestock

Division I Champion: Aven Zimpfer, Anna Livestock; John Smock, Botkins Livestock

Division I Reserve Champion: Abigail Ferryman, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

Class Winner: Aven Zimpfer, Anna Livestock; Wyatt Howell, Anna Livestock; Cole Carity, Fort Loramie Livestock; Abigail Ferryman, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County; Aiden Ziegenbusch, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County; Iris Ruhenkamp, Fort Loramie Livestock; Sable Ruhenkamp, Fort Loramie Livestock; Bode Ruhenkamp, Fort Loramie Livestock; Brynleigh Osysko, Progressive Livestock; Conner Smock, Botkins Livestock; John Smock, Botkins Livestock; Brant Metz, Botkins Livestock

First Place: Aven Zimpfer, Anna Livestock; Wyatt Howell, Anna Livestock; Cole Carity, Fort Loramie Livestock; Abigail Ferryman, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County; Aiden Ziegenbusch, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County; Iris Ruhenkamp, Fort Loramie Livestock; Sable Ruhenkamp, Fort Loramie Livestock; Bode Ruhenkamp, Fort Loramie Livestock; Brynleigh Osysko, Progressive Livestock; Conner Smock, Botkins Livestock; John Smock, Botkins Livestock; Brant Metz, Botkins Livestock

Second Place: Lauryn Wolters, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County; Derek Wolters, Anna FFA; Atlie Zimpfer, Anna Livestock; Nolan Howell, Anna Livestock; Cortney Copeland, Progressive Livestock; Emma Schmiesing, Fort Loramie Livestock; Brad Schmiesing, Fort Loramie Livestock; Benjamin Gehret, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County; Sable Ruhenkamp, Fort Loramie Livestock; Conner Smock, Botkins Livestock; Brynn Billing, Anna FFA; Dustin Turner, UVCC FFA; Jacob Yenser, Botkins Livestock; Kinley Topp, Botkins Livestock

Third Place: Brad Schmiesing, Fort Loramie Livestock; Grant Carity, Anna FFA; Abigail Ferryman, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County; Logan Ziegenbusch, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County; Tyson Vaubel, Anna Livestock; Brooks Platfoot, Anna Livestock; Dustin Turner, UVCC FFA; Jacob Yenser, Botkins Livestock

Fourth Place: Amber Zimpfer, Anna Livestock; Atlie Zimpfer, Anna Livestock; Emma Schmiesing, Fort Loramie Livestock; Callie Gehret, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County; Kennedy Vaubel, Anna Livestock

Fifth Place: Morgan Meyer, Anna Livestock; Mark Seger, Fort Loramie FFA; Bailey Pohlman, Russia Livestock; AJ Siegel, Fort Loramie Livestock; John Smock, Botkins Livestock