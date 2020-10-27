Land Bank to receive reimbursement for 2 demolitions

SIDNEY – The Ohio Housing Finance Agency and Neighborhood Involvement Program have agreed to reimburse the Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. for a pair of properties it demolished.

The Land Bank will receive reimbursement for 716 E. Court St. in Sidney and 429 E. Main St. in Port Jefferson. The maximum reimbursement is $15,000 per property.

Shelby County’s Land Bank has been reimbursed $1,094,699.31 by the Neighborhood Involvement Program for its properties.

In total, the Land Bank has acquired 91 units. It has demolished 76 of them, sold 14 and has one yet to be demolished.

The Land Bank awarded a contract to First Choice Excavation & Demolition for demolition of 310 Enterprise Ave. in Sidney.

There also are several properties in various stages of foreclosure

Properties in foreclosure include a property owned by Gary Waters at 326 W. Park St. in Sidney, a property owned by Richard Dulaney at 16999 County Road 25A in Botkins, a property owned by Barbara Schloss at 304 High St. in Port Jefferson, a property owned by Larkin Davis at 212 Sophia Ave. in Sidney and a property owned by Dallas Stephens at 404/406 E. Poplar St. in Sidney.

The Land Bank’s 2018 and 2019 audits have been completed and can be reviewed at the Land Bank Office.

The Land Bank’s October and November meetings were canceled. The group’s next meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 1 in the Shelby County Annex.