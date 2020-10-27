OSP vehicle hit on St. Rt. 33 in Mercer Co.

WAPAKONETA — An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) vehicle was struck Monday evening on state Route 33 in Mercer County while finishing up a traffic stop. The male driver of the other vehicle was later taken from a local hospital by CareFlight to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

According to a press release from OSP’s Wapakoneta Post, Trooper Ryan LaMarr from the Wapakoneta Post was sitting on the side of state Route 33, with emergency lights activated completing a prior traffic stop on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, around 7:30 p.m., when a westbound 2001 Dodge Neon drifted off the right side of the roadway and struck the rear of his patrol car. Both vehicles came to stop off the right side of the road.

Both drivers were transported to Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Mary’s by rescue squad for treatment. The driver of the Dodge Neon, a 57-year-old Celina man, was later transported to OSU, OSP reported Tuesday.

LaMarr was treated and released from the hospital.

Drug impairment is suspected in the crash.

LaMarr was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. It is unknown at this time if the male driver of the Dodge Neon was using a seat belt.

OSP was assisted at the scene by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Celina Fire Department and EMS, Mercer County EMS, Mendon Fire Department, MCERV, Miller Towing and Lakeshore Towing.

The crash remains under investigation. No further information is available at this time.