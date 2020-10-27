Special Interest results

Self-Determined

Music

First Place: Dane Moniaci, Starting Farmers

Other

Best of Show: Chloe Weigandt, Successful

Best of Class: Chloe Weigandt, Successful

Outstanding of the Day: Riley Clune; Meredith Klein, Anna Livestock

First Place: Chloe Weigandt, Successful

Second Place: Riley Clune

Companion Animals

All About Dogs, ages 14 to 18

First Place: Mallory Havenar, Anna Livestock

Guinea Pig, ages 8 to 12

Honorable Mention: Anika Arcikauskas, New Horizons 4-H Club

First Place: Anika Arcikauskas, New Horizons 4-H Club; Michelle Miller, New Horizons 4-H Club

Cat One

Purrrrfect Pals (ages 8 to 10)

First Place: Maison Epley, Starting Farmers

Purrrrfect Pals (ages 11 to 13)

Outstanding of the Day: Abby Burkett, Happy Trails

First Place: Abby Burkett, Happy Trails

Purrrrfect Pals (ages 14 to 18)

Honorable Mention: Liliana Phillips, Successful

First Place: Liliana Phillips, Successful

Second Place: Alisha Cruse, Starting Farmers

Engineering

Investigating Electricity

Electricity Best Exhibit: Ashtin Bowman, Starting Farmers

First Place: Ashtin Bowman, Starting Farmers

Family Life

Family History Tresure Hunt Beginner, First Year Only

Honorable Mention: Bernadette Borchers, Russia Fashionettes

First Place: Bernadette Borchers, Russia Fashionettes

Health and Athletics

Alcohol & Drug Abuse, Senior

First Place: Emily Hess, Shamrock Stitchers

Home Decorating and Designing

Makeover Over My Space, Senior

Honorable Mention: Emily Holthaus, Merry Mod Makers

First Place: Emilt Holthaus, Merry Mod Makers

The Laundry Project

Second Place: Dakota Caskey, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

Finding Your Voice

Public Speaking Made Easy, Senior

First Place: Ashlee Hess, Shamrock Stitchers

Natural Resources

Beekeeping, Junior

Outstanding of the Day: Liam Phillips, Successful

First Place: Dane Moniaci, Starting Farmers

Second Place: Liam Phillips, Successful

Beekeeping, Senior

Honorable Mention: Amelie Phillips, Starting Farmers

First Place: Amelie Phillips, Starting Farmers

Outdoor Adventurer

Beginning Fishing

Natural Resources and Wildlife Best of Class: Austin Freisthler, Starting Farmers

First Place: Austin Freisthler, Starting Farmers

Second Place: Cole Carity, Fort Loramie Livestock

Intermediate Fishing

First Place: Reagan Schloss, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

Second Place: Austin Heaton

How Does Your Garden Grow

Outstanding of the Day: Amanda Roush, Successful

First Place: Amanda Roush, Successful

Second Place: Vera Kelly, Scissors to Sheep

Grow Your Own Vegetables

Best Overall Vegetable Gardening Project: Ashley Roush, Successful

Best of Class: Ashley Roush, Successful

First Place: Ashley Roush, Successful

Second Place: Amy Briggs, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

Self-Determined Natural Resources

Honorable Mention: Kavin Wiley

First Place: Kavin Wiley

Shooting Sports

Archery, Junior

Best of Class: Michael Klein, Shelby County Shooting Sports

First Place: Michael Klein, Shelby County Shooting Sports

Archery, Senior

Honorable Mention: Meredith Klein, Shelby County Shooting Sports

First Place: Meredith Klein, Shelby County Shooting Sports

Shotgun, Senior

Outstanding of the Day: Delia Adkins, Shelby County Shooting Sports

First Place: Delia Adkins, Shelby County Shooting Sports

Second Place: Douglas Ellison, Shelby County Shooting Sports

STEM — Engineering and Food Science Division

Rockets Away (Solid Fuel)

First Place: Dane Moniaci, Starting Farmers

Science Fun with Dairy Foods

Best of Class: Amelie Phillips, Successful

First Place: Amelie Phillips, Successful

Science Fun with Flight

First Place: Timothy Schmiesing, Fort Loramie Livestock

Robotics 1 with EV3

Honorable Mention: Liam Phillips, Successful

First Place: Liam Phillips, Successful

Robotics Master

Outstanding of the Day: Luke Homan, Botkins Livestock

First Place: Botkins Livestock

Veterinary Sciences Divison

Horseless Horse

Outstanding of the Day: Hannah Schneible, Russia Fashionettes

First Place: Hannah Schneible, Russia Fashionettes

Vet 1, From Airedales to Zebras

Best of Class: Carter Klopfenstein, Creative Clovers 4-H of Shelby County

First Place: Carter Klopfenstein, Creative Clovers 4-H of Shelby County