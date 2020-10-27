Special Interest results

Self-Determined
Music
First Place: Dane Moniaci, Starting Farmers
Other
Best of Show: Chloe Weigandt, Successful
Best of Class: Chloe Weigandt, Successful
Outstanding of the Day: Riley Clune; Meredith Klein, Anna Livestock
First Place: Chloe Weigandt, Successful
Second Place: Riley Clune
Companion Animals
All About Dogs, ages 14 to 18
First Place: Mallory Havenar, Anna Livestock
Guinea Pig, ages 8 to 12
Honorable Mention: Anika Arcikauskas, New Horizons 4-H Club
First Place: Anika Arcikauskas, New Horizons 4-H Club; Michelle Miller, New Horizons 4-H Club
Cat One
Purrrrfect Pals (ages 8 to 10)
First Place: Maison Epley, Starting Farmers
Purrrrfect Pals (ages 11 to 13)
Outstanding of the Day: Abby Burkett, Happy Trails
First Place: Abby Burkett, Happy Trails
Purrrrfect Pals (ages 14 to 18)
Honorable Mention: Liliana Phillips, Successful
First Place: Liliana Phillips, Successful
Second Place: Alisha Cruse, Starting Farmers
Engineering
Investigating Electricity
Electricity Best Exhibit: Ashtin Bowman, Starting Farmers
First Place: Ashtin Bowman, Starting Farmers
Family Life
Family History Tresure Hunt Beginner, First Year Only
Honorable Mention: Bernadette Borchers, Russia Fashionettes
First Place: Bernadette Borchers, Russia Fashionettes
Health and Athletics
Alcohol & Drug Abuse, Senior
First Place: Emily Hess, Shamrock Stitchers
Home Decorating and Designing
Makeover Over My Space, Senior
Honorable Mention: Emily Holthaus, Merry Mod Makers
First Place: Emilt Holthaus, Merry Mod Makers
The Laundry Project
Second Place: Dakota Caskey, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
Finding Your Voice
Public Speaking Made Easy, Senior
First Place: Ashlee Hess, Shamrock Stitchers
Natural Resources
Beekeeping, Junior
Outstanding of the Day: Liam Phillips, Successful
First Place: Dane Moniaci, Starting Farmers
Second Place: Liam Phillips, Successful
Beekeeping, Senior
Honorable Mention: Amelie Phillips, Starting Farmers
First Place: Amelie Phillips, Starting Farmers
Outdoor Adventurer
Beginning Fishing
Natural Resources and Wildlife Best of Class: Austin Freisthler, Starting Farmers
First Place: Austin Freisthler, Starting Farmers
Second Place: Cole Carity, Fort Loramie Livestock
Intermediate Fishing
First Place: Reagan Schloss, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
Second Place: Austin Heaton
How Does Your Garden Grow
Outstanding of the Day: Amanda Roush, Successful
First Place: Amanda Roush, Successful
Second Place: Vera Kelly, Scissors to Sheep
Grow Your Own Vegetables
Best Overall Vegetable Gardening Project: Ashley Roush, Successful
Best of Class: Ashley Roush, Successful
First Place: Ashley Roush, Successful
Second Place: Amy Briggs, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
Self-Determined Natural Resources
Honorable Mention: Kavin Wiley
First Place: Kavin Wiley
Shooting Sports
Archery, Junior
Best of Class: Michael Klein, Shelby County Shooting Sports
First Place: Michael Klein, Shelby County Shooting Sports
Archery, Senior
Honorable Mention: Meredith Klein, Shelby County Shooting Sports
First Place: Meredith Klein, Shelby County Shooting Sports
Shotgun, Senior
Outstanding of the Day: Delia Adkins, Shelby County Shooting Sports
First Place: Delia Adkins, Shelby County Shooting Sports
Second Place: Douglas Ellison, Shelby County Shooting Sports
STEM — Engineering and Food Science Division
Rockets Away (Solid Fuel)
First Place: Dane Moniaci, Starting Farmers
Science Fun with Dairy Foods
Best of Class: Amelie Phillips, Successful
First Place: Amelie Phillips, Successful
Science Fun with Flight
First Place: Timothy Schmiesing, Fort Loramie Livestock
Robotics 1 with EV3
Honorable Mention: Liam Phillips, Successful
First Place: Liam Phillips, Successful
Robotics Master
Outstanding of the Day: Luke Homan, Botkins Livestock
First Place: Botkins Livestock
Veterinary Sciences Divison
Horseless Horse
Outstanding of the Day: Hannah Schneible, Russia Fashionettes
First Place: Hannah Schneible, Russia Fashionettes
Vet 1, From Airedales to Zebras
Best of Class: Carter Klopfenstein, Creative Clovers 4-H of Shelby County
First Place: Carter Klopfenstein, Creative Clovers 4-H of Shelby County