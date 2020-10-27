Woodworking results

Measuring Up, Junior
Best of Class — Measuring Up: Caleb Berning, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
Outstanding of the Day: Luke Schmerge, Creative Clovers 4-H of Shelby County
Honorable Mention: Ethan Brunson, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
Making the Cut, Junior
Best of Class — Making the Cut: Emma Brunson, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
Outstanding of the Day: Elijah Heitkamp, Merry Mod Makers
Honorable Mention: Benjamin York, Russia Livestock
Nailing it Together, Junior
Best of Class — Nailing it Together: Ian Stengel, Creative Clovers 4-H of Shelby County
Finishing Up, All Ages
Best of Show: Grant Albers, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
Best of Class — Finishing Up: Grant Albers, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
Outstanding of the Day: Brady Lumbatis, Successful
Honorable Mention: Evan Poeppelman, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County