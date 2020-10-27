Woodworking results

Measuring Up, Junior

Best of Class — Measuring Up: Caleb Berning, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

Outstanding of the Day: Luke Schmerge, Creative Clovers 4-H of Shelby County

Honorable Mention: Ethan Brunson, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

Making the Cut, Junior

Best of Class — Making the Cut: Emma Brunson, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

Outstanding of the Day: Elijah Heitkamp, Merry Mod Makers

Honorable Mention: Benjamin York, Russia Livestock

Nailing it Together, Junior

Best of Class — Nailing it Together: Ian Stengel, Creative Clovers 4-H of Shelby County

Finishing Up, All Ages

Best of Show: Grant Albers, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

Best of Class — Finishing Up: Grant Albers, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

Outstanding of the Day: Brady Lumbatis, Successful

Honorable Mention: Evan Poeppelman, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County