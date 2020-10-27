Missing Botkins sophomore found safe

BOTKINS – A sophomore at Botkins Local School was found safe Tuesday afternoon after being reported missing since Saturday morning.

Botkins Superintendent Jeff McPheron said 15-year-old Raelynn Pebernat was found safe, and her mother, Barbara Langston, was on her way to Fort Wayne, Indiana, to pick her up.

The Huntington County Sheriff’s Office in Huntington, Indiana, reported Raelynn missing Monday afternoon. She had last been seen Saturday morning in Huntington.

McPheron said High School Principal Ryan Loy was in contact with Raelynn’s mother and the Huntington Police Department.

School staff also talked to students close to Raelynn to see if any of them had been in contact with her. Those conversations led to a cell phone being turned over to the Botkins Police Department with hopes that messages on the phone would aid in the search.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

