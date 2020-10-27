Auglaize reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths

WAPAKONETA — Two deaths have been reported by the Auglaize County Health Department to be COVID-19 related.

“Both deaths occurred several weeks ago, but reporting was delayed in order to verify death certificate information confirming cause related to COVID,” the health department reported via email.

The two deaths are both women in the age range of 80 to 100 years of age. This brings the county’s total to 16.

The Auglaize County Health Department has reported 23 new cases. The county has 1,223 total cases with 1,026 confirmed and 197 probable cases. The health department didn’t release the gender or ages of the new cases.

There are 81 hospitalizations and 16 deaths in the county with three nonCOVID deaths. Of those who have tested positive with the virus, 717 are women and 506 are men. The average age is 50, A total of 801 are recovered with nine presumed recovered.

There are 394 current cases.

Total cases include 20 people in the 0-10 age range, 101 in the 10-20 age range, 148 in the 20-30 age range, 169 in the 30-40 age range, 146 in the 40-50 age range, 207 in the 50-60 age range, 169 in the 60-70 age range, 137 in the 70-80 age range, 85 in the 80-90 age range, 39 in the 90-100 age range and two cases in the 100-110 age range.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, broken down by geographical area based upon the cases’ mailing address, Auglaize County Health Department has reported 364 cases in St. Marys, 411 cases in Wapakoneta, 188 cases in Minster, 132 cases in New Bremen, 51 cases in Cridersville, 32 cases in Waynesfield, four cases in Botkins, 23 cases in New Knoxville, two cases in New Hampshire, three cases in Uniopolis, two cases in Lakeview, three in St. Johns, one case in Buckland, four cases in Spencerville, one case in Mendon and two cases in Lima.