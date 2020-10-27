Police log

MONDAY

-5:52 p.m.: criminal trespass. A trespassing was reported at a property in the 500 block of Jefferson Street.

-12:15 p.m.: probation violation. Hollie J.A. Kuch, 33, of Piqua, and Rachel R. Slife, 47, of Sidney, were both arrested on contempt warrants.

-11:14 a.m.: theft. The theft of Matco 20 volt brushless impact wrench, valued at $700, was reported stolen in the 800 block of Oak Avenue.

-8:47 a.m.: criminal damaging. Five pumpkins were reported damaged at a property in the 700 block of North Main Avenue.

SUNDAY

-11 p.m.: theft. The theft of $50 was reported stolen at Speedway on Michigan Street. A police investigation is under way.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-1:52 to 9:52 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

MONDAY

-11:16 a.m. to 9:54 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

