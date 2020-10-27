Jackson Center’s year-to-date revenue down 13.66%

JACKSON CENTER – Revenue for the village of Jackson Center is down 13.66% for the year, the Jackson Center Village Council learned during its Oct. 26 meeting.

While revenue is down, the year-to-date expenses also are down 13.33%. The village’s month-to-date revenue is $50,194.63 more than its month-to-date expenditures. The ending cash balance is down by 7.76%.

Income tax receipts for the month totaled $113,313.82, with year-to-date total collections at $1,158,825.97, which is approximately 4.38% less than 2019 collections at this time.

The village received an additional $19,983.52 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act monies in the month of September.

On the expenditures side, the village paid $25,907.27 for the final loan payment on the filter media replacement at the water treatment plant and $19,055.44 to Perram Electric, Inc. for pay application number one regarding the West Pike Street traffic signal project at the new Airstream facility.

Other large expenditures included $72,802.68 to Westerheide Construction Co. for the final pay application for the municipal pool reconstruction project.

The water, sewer and electric funds are all operating in the black with the refuse fund operating in the red by a little over $1,000.

David Klopfenstein, of Anna Rescue, provided his annual update and referenced the reports that were sent earlier in the day by Jessica Rickert.

So far this year, Jackson Center has the highest run totals between the three villages that Anna Rescue contracts with. Anna village has 35 in one half and 30 in the other half, Botkins village is running at 71, Jackson Center village has 103 runs, and Jackson Township has 33 runs so far this year.

The average run times for just the village is 4.41 minutes from the time Anna Rescue gets toned out to the time the vehicle rolls out the bay. For Jackson Township the amount of time is 5.37 average.

The new truck has been put on hold because Chevy is not producing the chassis and Anna Rescue has not received any information from the manufacturer regarding when it would be produced.

Klopfenstein reported Sidney has borrowed unit 142 (the International), which is the one Anna Rescue will sell, and Sidney has an interest in buying it.

Anna Rescue has purchased a used cot loader from a man in North Carolina. Normally, a cot loader purchased new would cost approximately $22,000 to $23,000, but the Anna Rescue was able to get the used cot loader for $9,000.

Klopfenstein said the run volume has started to go up a little bit as people are not afraid to go to the hospital.

Klopfenstein said Anna Rescue has 30 people on its roster, and they are all certified.

Police Chief Chuck Wirick reported he posted a job listing internally for a full-time police officer position and received three internal applications. The village is aiming for interviews the week of Nov. 2 with all members of the Safety Committee, Mayor Scott Klopfenstein, Village Administrator Bruce Metz, officer Zac Smith and Wirick present for the interviews. The following week the village hopes to make its determination and bring it to the next council meeting on Nov. 9.

Metz reported he’s working on the 2021 appropriation budget and planning on presenting it for first reading at the council meeting on Nov. 9.

He also reported he’s worked with Ed Maxwell, zoning enforcement officer and economic development director, on several economic development projects.

Metz attended a weekly COVID-19 update by the Shelby County Emergency Management Agency, attended the retirement of Chief Brad Jones from the Sidney Fire Department along with Wirick, attended virtual Rural Community Assistance Partnership training, attended a Sidney-Shelby Economic Partnership meeting, and virtually attended an American Public Power Association Reliable Public Power Provider board meeting. Metz and Wirick also met with EMA Director Cheri Drinkwine and Marc Burdiss from Preparedness Solutions to plan the village’s annual tabletop exercise.

The next council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Family Life Center.