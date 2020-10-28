125 Years

October 28, 1895

Former Governor Campbell, accompanied by Senator David B. Hill, of New York, made a brief stop in Sidney last evening. Notwithstanding the late announcement of the special train, several hundred people gathered at the depot to see them. Introduced by J.O. Amos, both the senator and ex-governor spoke for about five minutes each from the rear platform of the train. It pulled out amidst cheers from the crowd.

——-

The house occupied by Elisha Engle, a tenant on a farm about three miles northwest of Anna, burned to the ground yesterday morning. The cause of the fire was a defective flue. Nearly all the household goods and wearing apparel were saved.

100 Years

October 28, 1920

The Phi Delta Kappa fraternity is known for its delightful parties and its masquerade frolic of Wednesday evening adds to that reputation. The affair was given in the armory which had been uniquely decorated in keeping with the season. The guests all came masked and in the usual amusing who’s who contest, Miss Ladonna Quinn won the favor.

——-

Hon. J.H. Goeke and J. Guy O’Donnel addressed a big meeting of the Democrats of McLean township in Bruckens hall at Fort Loramie last evening. Music was furnished by the Minster band, with Joseph Kloecker chairman for the meeting.

75 Years

October 28, 1945

The new owners of Voisard’s Café Mrs. Matilda Langhorst and her daughter, Mrs. Gertrude Blume -assumed their new duties today, following completion of purchase arrangements last week. They succeed Mr. and Mrs. Dale Bodine and Mrs. H.G. Dillon who acquired the restaurant nearly a year ago from the founder, Mrs. Jennie Voisard.

——-

A grand victory carnival, sponsored by a number of local patriotic organizations, will be held at the armory on Nov. 16. Staff Sgt. Harvey Hanselman, president of the Enlisted Men’s Club of Co. K will act as general chairman for the affair.

——-

Rev. A. Edwin Francis celebrated his first solemn mass yesterday morning in Holy Angels Church in the presence of a large delegation of priests and relatives. The sermon was delivered by Rev. Albin Raterman, of Cincinnati, former assistant pastor here.

50 Years

October 28, 1970

Mrs. Mildred Zorn of R.R. 1, Jackson Center lost $600 when her name was drawn at Kaufman’s Store from the Lucky Barrel.

The Barrel is now at the Dorsey Market on South Ohio street with a $600 prize for the person who registers and whose name is drawn.

——-

Sidney doesn’t play Troy this year on the gridiron – not officially, anyway – but the Trojans are challenging the Yellow Jackets in a couple of polls.

The most pronounced of these rests in the Dayton Journal Herald edition, wherein Sidney is defending and hoping to keep, the handsome piece of hardware, which it has held for the last two years. Sidney was ranked first, with the Trojans, also 7-0, right on the Jacket’s heels. In the United Press International’s state ‘AAA” standings, Sidney ranks fourth, with troy in ninth position.

——-

Diamond shaped arrangements of red geraniums, the club flower, with lighted tapers decorated the tables for the seventy-fifth anniversary party of the American Club, Jackson Center.

The party was in the Fellowship Hall of the United Methodist Church, Jackson Center. Mrs. Harry Heintz presided for the meeting. She welcomed the forty-seven members and guests and noted that the American Club is the oldest club in the rural area of Shelby county.

25 Years

October 28, 1995

The Downtown Retail and Business Association will sponsor, as one of its units in the Winter Wonderland Parade, the Etzler’s Sheep Driving Team from Van Wert.

The eight-sheep hitch pulls a bright blue wagon designed and made by Ed Etzler. The sheep wear bright blue harnesses and hats. This specialty unit is sure to please the children.

——-

JACKSON CENTER – The investigation of the pipe bombing of a Jackson Center Police officer’s home has been turned over to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department. The mobile home on Clay street of full-time Officer James Frye was damaged Sept. 17. Frye, who was not home at the time, was not injured.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

