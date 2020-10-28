Blood drives to be held in Sidney Oct. 31, Nov. 3

SIDNEY – Two blood drives will be held in the Sidney area.

On Saturday, Oct. 31, The Sidney Masonic Temple Association will host a community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 303 E. Poplar St., Sidney.

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA will host a community blood drive from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 300 E. Parkwood St., Sidney.

Community Blood Center is seeking new donors to help meet the demand for blood during the COVID-19 pandemic. Donors must make an appointment and wear a face mask. Donations can be scheduled at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.

The CBC COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma program is now open to donors who have tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies by blood test. Learn how to help COVID-19 patients by donating CCP at www.GivingBlood.org.

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donor also are asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch and blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically.

Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1-800-388-GIVE. Individuals can make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.