UVMC hosts Parkinson’s Delay the Disease™ Wellness Program

TROY – A Delay the Disease™ wellness program centered around those diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease will be hosted at Upper Valley Medical Center on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 5 through March 25, in the UVMC Physician Office Building Lower Level Conference Rooms, 3130 N. County Road 25A.

Due to the program’s popularity and the need to allow social distancing, two 12-week class sessions will be offered: a morning session from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., and an afternoon session from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Delay the Disease™ is an evidence-based fitness program designed to empower those living with Parkinson’s disease by improving their physical function and helping to delay symptom progression. The 24 sessions, which are taught by physical therapists certified in the Delay the Disease™ program, consist of mobility, balance, and strengthening exercises that retrain the mind and body.

Exercise plans are modified to all levels of the disease and are valuable from diagnosis through all stages of progression. Prior to beginning the class, physical therapists will assess each participant’s strength, walking/gait speed, and balance to obtain a baseline.

Registration is $240, which includes a pre-assessment and 24 classes. Registration for Tipp City residents has been paid by the Tim Drake Family Fund.

Space is limited, and registration is required. The deadline to register is Dec. 11. To register, call Carefinders at 866-608-3463 or log on to premierhealth.com/delaythediseasewellness.

For further information, please call 937-492-0270.