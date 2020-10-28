Edison State Health Science Program Applications now available

PIQUA — Applications for the Medical Laboratory Technician (MLT) and Physical Therapy Assistant (PTA) associate degree programs at Edison State Community College are currently being accepted.

The Medical Laboratory Technician (also known as Clinical Laboratory Technician) program trains students on obtaining, processing, testing, and evaluating biological samples from patients, including blood and other body fluids. Students will become familiar with the use and maintenance of the equipment used in a clinical laboratory. Intensive coursework will be completed on campus, while hands-on practice will take place at participating clinical sites. Individuals trained in this specialty are currently in demand.

The MLT program at Edison State is accredited by the National Accrediting Agency for Clinical Laboratory Sciences (NAACLS). Completed applications must be received by Dec. 31, 2020.

Students of the PTA program are prepared to provide physical therapy services under the direction and supervision of physical therapists in a variety of settings and provides an opportunity for those who desire to put their motivational, creative problem-solving and people skills to work by helping others. Edison State’s PTA program is offered exclusively at the Edison State at Troy location.

Edison State’s PTA program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education (CAPTE). Completed applications must be received by January 31, 2021.

For more information or to apply, contact Marissa Teneyuque, Health Sciences Academic Project Specialist by emailing mteneyuque@edisonohio.edu or calling 937-381-1548.