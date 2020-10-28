Commission certifies deputy fire chief position scores

SIDNEY — The Civil Service Commission certified the scores and ranking Tuesday afternoon of the two Sidney firefighters who tested for the vacant deputy fire chief position.

The Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services has been in the process of making several position changes due several recent retirements, including Fire Chief Brad Jones, Assistant Fire Chief Chris Niswonger and senior firefighter Doug Stammen.

At the top of the meeting, commission members immediately went into an executive session after approving the Oct. 7 meeting’s minutes. Upon emerging from the session, the commission certified the scores and ranking of Assistant Chief Dallas Davis and Lieutenant Keith Wiley.

Davis scored higher than Wiley, Human Resources Manager Vickie Allen told the Sidney Daily News, and was to be presented with a job offer for the deputy fire chief. Wiley will be promoted to the assistant fire chief position.

There are three assistant fire chiefs, one to lead each of the three crews on duty that rotates shifts every three days.

Allen told commission members the fire department is in the process of testing for new firefighters to join the department. Interested candidates still have until Friday, Oct. 30, to apply.The Sidney Police Department is also adding to its team of officers and has just begun the physical fitness assessments. The deadline for police officer candidates to apply was Sept. 30.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

