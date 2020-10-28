Sensory Break Bags available at library

Amos Memorial Library Youth Services Outreach Coordinator April Orsborne, displays some of the items that are inside a “Sensory Break Bag” at the Amos Memorial Library on Wednesday, Oct. 28. Sensory Break Bags are now available for check out at all six Shelby County Library locations with funding from the Community Foundation’s Match Day. Each bag contains various toys that provide sensory development in children of all ages, especially those with extra energy, ADHD, OCD, Autism, or high stress/anxiety levels. These toys help promote a sense of calm, reduce stress/anxiety, and can increase focus. Orsborne said of the bags, “We are excited to provide a resource for parents that includes fun toys that will help their children learn and relax from stress.” Sensory Break Bags can be reserved through the library’s online catalog at shelbycolibraries.org.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News