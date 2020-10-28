Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:54 p.m.: K9 training. Deputies conducted K9 training at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-11:20 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a harassment report in the 2600 block of Miami River Road in Orange Township.

TUESDAY

–10:43 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 16400 block of Sidney Plattsville Road in Orange Township on the report of a crash into a corn field.

-4:18 p.m.: identity theft. Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of River Road in Orange Township on the report of an identity theft.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-11:47 a.m.: theft. Fort Loramie Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Monterey Drive in McLean Township on the report of a scam.

-8:38 a.m.: vandalism. Botkins Police responded to the 17200 block of County Road 25A in Dinsmore Township on the report a yard was damaged.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 5:13 p.m.

Shelby Madison Warren, 21, of Columbus, was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 when she lost control of her vehicle which began to hydroplane after a heavy rain storm that had come through the area in a short period of time. Warren side-swiped another northbound vehicle on I-75 and then hit the median barrier and came to a stop next to the median barrier. The other vehicle, driven by David Scott Bankey, 23, of Bradner, Ohio, was able to safely stop on the right side of the highway.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:23 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-11:22 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the unit block of Elm Street in McLean Township.

-7:36 a.m.: fire. Anna, Lockington Port Jefferson and Sidney Fire were dispatched to the 2600 block of Wapakoneta Avenue in Franklin Township for a vehicle fire.

TUESDAY

-7:25 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire, Police and Rescue were dispatched to the unit block of Water Street in McLean Township on a report of a stove fire.

-6:28 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 8000 block of Houston Road in Washington Township.

-5:50 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 18400 Pence Road in Perry Township.

-5:07 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of Emerald Court.

-3:18 p.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire and deputies responded to a report of a rear-end crash at Short Road at state Route 47 in Cynthian Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

