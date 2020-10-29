125 Years

October 29, 1895

The Democrats of Franklin and Dinsmore townships had a big political meeting at Anna last night. The town presented a beautiful appearance with most of the business houses and private residences decorated and well lighted. Main street was lighted up with many arches of Chinese lanterns. A special train carried about 200 people up from Sidney.

——-

Considerable annoyance has been occasioned to many of the residents on North Miami avenue lately by a number of small boys mischievously ringing door bells. For the benefit of these boys we will say that the extreme penalty for such work is a fine of $10 and a sentence of five days in jail.

100 Years

October 29, 1920

Charges of unsportsmanlike conduct and unfairness of the Sidney officials have been printed in the Piqua Call following the 7 to 0 win by the Sidney High school team here Friday afternoon. It is claimed that two “legitimate” touchdowns made by Piqua were taken away by the officials, all of whom were from Sidney. Sidney rooters are said to have followed Piqua players into their dressing rooms “bent on assaulting them.”

——-

The Peoples Savings and Loan Association yesterday observed its 34th anniversary. Founded On October 23, 1886, the institution has serviced nearly 10,000 customers and now has assets of more than $3,600,000.

——-

The result of the Cincinnati Enquirer straw vote taken here last week, shows 207 for Cox and 186 for Harding. In the race for governor, Dohahey received 175 votes, and Davis, 174.

75 Years

October 29, 1945

“The Place for Happiness in Our Lives” was the theme of the Rev. George Sonneborn, pastor of the Central Reform Church at Dayton, when he spoke before some 250 Shelby county grange members and friends last night at the annual banquet of the Shelby county granges held at the Masonic Temple.

——-

Monday Evening’s banquet honoring the past commanders of the Sidney Post of the American Legion promises to be one of the unusual interest, according to Dale Sheeley, chairman for the affair, Harry A. Eaton, department commander for Ohio, will be the principal speaker, with music to be furnished by the Sidney Signing Soldiers.

——-

An agreement has been reached between the UE-CIO union and the Copeland Refrigeration Corp. on disputed issues, it was announced today by John Thomas, union representative. The issues had been before the War Labor Board for several months.

50 Years

October 29, 1970

A Columbus man has been appointed new chief probation officer for Shelby County Juvenile Court, it was announced today by Judge Lieudell Bauer.

Joseph Jacobs, 29, who worked the last two years with the Ohio Youth Commission as a juvenile parole officer, began his duties here this week, Judge Bauer said.

——-

MARIA STEIN – Marion Local’s Flyers rolled to their seventh straight victory by swamping visiting Minster, 32-0, Friday evening.

The win keeps Marion in undisputed first place in the Tri-County League with a 5-0 record, and Minster drops to 3-2 in the conference and 4-3 overall.

25 Years

October 29, 1995

The Tri-Community Club will hold a party for the youngsters of the Anna School District at Anna Elementary School cafeteria with the costume judging starting at 8 p.m. There will be a party for the Kettlersville youngsters and the rest of the community at the old Kettlersville School with prizes and refreshments.

——-

Steve Bollheimer, 34; Jeff Brandewie, 35; and Rick Pleiman, 34, were pulled from Lake Loramie on Tuesday morning when their boat was swamped with water as they were headed out to set up duck decoys. Lake Loramie Park Ranger George Sholtis pulled the men out of the lake after a passerby alerted him to the accident. Bollheimer was treated for hypothermia by the Fort Loramie Rescue Squad. None of the hunters required hospital treatment.

——-

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – No true Elvis fan would return this one to sender: a MasterCard featuring the king of rock ‘n’ roll.

Leader Federal Bank says it go permission from the Elvis Presley estate to issue the only card with his image. The cards feature three different pictures of a slender Presley from 1968 and 1969.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

