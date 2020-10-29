Hello Dorothy

Ava Stone, 2, of Sidney, daughter of Jacob and Melissa Stone, has some candy put in her bucket by Landings of Sidney sales person Jennie Hicks, of Piqua, during a Trunk-or-Treat at Landings of Sidney on Wednesday, Oct. 28. Candy was also put out in front of the windows of residents’ rooms so kids could wave to them as they safely collected candy. Stone was dressed as a scarecrow and Hicks was dressed as Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz.

Ava Stone, 2, of Sidney, daughter of Jacob and Melissa Stone, has some candy put in her bucket by Landings of Sidney sales person Jennie Hicks, of Piqua, during a Trunk-or-Treat at Landings of Sidney on Wednesday, Oct. 28. Candy was also put out in front of the windows of residents' rooms so kids could wave to them as they safely collected candy. Stone was dressed as a scarecrow and Hicks was dressed as Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Micah Laber, 4, of Minster, son of Sarah and Micah Laber, waves to a resident of Landings of Sidney during a Trunk-or-Treat event at the assisted living community on Wednesday, Oct. 29.