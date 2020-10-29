Lip Sync Contestant

Meet SCARF Lip Sync star Joel Turner. He works for Sidney High School, and enjoys baseball, basketball and video games. This gaming athlete never backs down from a challenge and was born ready to compete. His never give up attitude will have everyone on their feet. Join the contestants Saturday, Nov.14, at the Palazzo in Botkins for the SCARF Lip Sync Battle or vote for Tirneer at helpshelbycountyanimals.com.

Meet SCARF Lip Sync star Joel Turner. He works for Sidney High School, and enjoys baseball, basketball and video games. This gaming athlete never backs down from a challenge and was born ready to compete. His never give up attitude will have everyone on their feet. Join the contestants Saturday, Nov.14, at the Palazzo in Botkins for the SCARF Lip Sync Battle or vote for Tirneer at helpshelbycountyanimals.com. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/10/web1_TurnerJoel.jpg Meet SCARF Lip Sync star Joel Turner. He works for Sidney High School, and enjoys baseball, basketball and video games. This gaming athlete never backs down from a challenge and was born ready to compete. His never give up attitude will have everyone on their feet. Join the contestants Saturday, Nov.14, at the Palazzo in Botkins for the SCARF Lip Sync Battle or vote for Tirneer at helpshelbycountyanimals.com. Courtesy photo