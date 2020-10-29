Police log

WEDNESDAY

-10:51 a.m.: theft. A Trump yard sign was reported stolen by two female juveniles, captured on video but could not be identified, from a residence in the 700 block of Virginia Avenue.

-8:46 a.m.: driving under OVI suspension. Michael Jermaine Tyree Jackson, 36, of Sidney, was charged with driving under OVI suspension.

TUESDAY

-12:20 p.m.: theft. Merchandise, valued at $2,275.55, was reported stolen at Menards on Lester Avenue.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-3 a.m.: wires down. Firefighters responded to a report wires were down.

-12:18 to 5:04 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

WEDNESDAY

-10:28 a.m. to 11:14 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to fire calls.

-7:36 to 10:21 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a two alarms.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

