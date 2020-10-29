Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-10:43 a.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to a report a tree was down in the 17200 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township.

-9:48 a.m.: assault. Deputies are investigating an assault.

–6:38 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to state Routes 48 and 66 on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

-2:01 a.m.: assault. Deputies are investigating an assault.

WEDNESDAY

-11:01 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies were dispatched to assist OSP at Love’s Travel Stop on Fair Road in Clinto Township.

-8:44 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies were dispatched to the 4900 block of the report of shooting.

-11:20 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a report a harassment report in the 2600 block of Miami River Road in Orange Township.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-4:47 a.m.: medical. Anna and Fort Loramie Rescue Squads and Sidney Fire responded to mile marker 99 on Interstate 75 in Franklin Township.

-3:51 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire responded to the 12900 block of state Route 29 in Van Buren Township.

-12:34 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire responded to the 16900 block of Staley Road in Van Buren Township.

WEDNESDAY

-3:41 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire and deputies responded to the 10500 Cisco Road in Turtle Creek Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

