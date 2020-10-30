Davis promoted to deputy fire chief

SIDNEY — The Sidney Department of Fire & Emergency Services announced the city’s new deputy fire chief Tuesday with the promotion of Assistant Chief Dallas Davis.

Sidney Fire also announced the promotions of Lt. Keith Wiley to assistant chief, and firefighter Greg Francis to lieutenant.

The promotions, including that of acting Fire Chief Chad Hollinger who was recently promoted to chief, will become effective on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.

Hollinger will be officially sworn-in as fire chief by City Manager Mark Cundiff at 4 p.m. on Nov. 11, at Sidney Fire Station No. 1., 222 W. Poplar St.

Davis, Wiley and Francis will be sworn-in by Cundiff at 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16 2020, at Station No. 1.

According to Hollinger’s press release, Davis is a 2000 graduate of Long Beach High School in Mississippi and started with Sidney as a firefighter/paramedic in 2004. Davis came to Sidney after being previously employed as a fire apprentice with Dayton Fire Department and as a firefighter/paramedic with Miami Township Fire Department. Davis has an associate degree in fire administration from Sinclair Community College and was awarded the Sidney Firefighter of the Year in 2014. Davis was promoted to lieutenant in 2015 and assistant chief in 2019. Davis currently resides in Sidney with his wife, Bridget, and their three children.

Wiley is a 1992 graduate of Sidney High School and started with Sidney as a firefighter/EMT in 2001. Wiley came to Sidney after being a medical specialist in the US Army and being employed at Wilson Health as an emergency room technician. Wiley received his associates degree in applied science/EMS fire science from Sinclair in 2017, and his bachelor’s degree in health science in 2020. Wiley was promoted to lieutenant in 2019. He currently resides in Sidney with his wife, Kara, and their two children.

Francis is a 1992 graduate of Lehman High School and started with Sidney as a firefighter/EMT in 1999. Francis came to the fire department after being employed within the city of Sidney in various departments including the street department, parks department, and the dispatch center. Francis currently resides in Minster with his wife, Jenny, and their five children.

