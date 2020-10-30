SIDNEY — Cassie Dietrich, Shelby County Extension Educator, 4-H Youth Development, has left her position with the OSU Extension Office. Her last day on the job was Oct. 9.

Dietrich, who joined the Shelby County office in March 2017, sent an email to her 4-H family telling them of her decision to leave her current job.

“Regretfully, I am sending this email to notify you of my impending resignation. This moment is so very bittersweet. I have accepted another role outside of Ohio State University,” wrote Dietrich. “I have spent days carefully considering my Shelby County family, my own family and my personal future. In the end, I concluded that the opportunity waiting for me is exceptional and I need to seize it while I can. I hope you understand.

I appreciate all that OSU Extension, 4-H and Shelby County have done for me in the last four years.

“Without a doubt, the work I have done in Shelby County afforded me the opportunity to secure the position I am transitioning to. I have learned so much in Shelby County and met some absolutely amazing youth, teen leaders, volunteers and parents. I have no doubt that Shelby County will have continued success, thanks in part to the community’s generosity and drive.

“This year especially was such a special one, as I watched our 4-H team rally around our fair youth. I was humbled by how quickly we were able to secure funds and support for holding the 2020 Shelby Co. Junior Fair. You should all be SO proud of yourselves, your volunteers, your Junior Fair Board and your exhibitors and members,” she wrote.

After her last day, she shared about her new career opportunity.

“If you have not heard yet, I accepted a position at Huber Heights City Schools as their public relations supervisor,” said Dietrich.

“I will miss dearly working with Shelby County 4-H youth, volunteers and parents. I sincerely thank all of you for every moment you have shared with me over the last few years, ups and downs. The response I received after informing the community of my resignation speaks volumes of Shelby County. I was congratulated, blessed, thanked and wished well… so much kindness and support,” she said.

The Shelby County Commissioners will hire Dietrich’s replacement after receiving the top applications from Ohio State University Extension.