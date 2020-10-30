OSU-Lima crowns queen, king

LIMA — The Ohio State University at Lima has crowned its homecoming royalty for 2020. While parades and football games weren’t on the agenda for the year, the excitement level of the entire court was high. Lima’s Lauryn Richardson and Delphos’ Nick Vulgamott were named queen and king in a virtual ceremony that included all the regional campus homecoming courts.

Members of the homecoming court are Crystal Altstaetter, Early Childhood Education major, of Botkins; Kirsten Brunswick, Business Management major, of Anna; Queen Lauryn Richardson, Early Childhood Education major, of Lima; Nicholas Norton, Theatre and English major, of Pandora; Devin Stoker, Business Management major, of Black River Falls, Wisconsin; and King Nick Vulgamott, Engineering Techology major, of Delphos, 2020 king

What Richardson has learned during her time as an early childhood education major at Ohio State Lima will flavor her classrooms for years to come, both in methods and underlying philosophy.

“Ohio State has taught me that no matter your race, gender, creed, etc., everyone has something unique and wonderful to offer and share,” Richardson said. “As an educator, I hope to instill these ideas in my students and be the teacher and role model they all deserve.”

Engineering technology major Nick Vulgamott is proud to represent the campus he thinks of as his home.

“To call myself a Buckeye is what I hoped and dreamed forever since I was a young boy. But it means much more to me now,” Vulgamott said. “When I first set off as a Buckeye, I needed help from the very beginning. The Buckeye support I received was tremendous and now I’m thriving in school. As soon as I started my first day in this school, it really has become a home to me. Being a Buckeye means the world to me!”

The 2020 Ohio State Lima Homecoming Court was selected from a pool of applicants based on their leadership qualities, spirit, integrity, scholastic performance and achievement through their contributions and involvement at Ohio State. A selection committee interviewed each applicant and chose three male and three female students to comprise the Lima Homecoming Court. The application and interview scores were combined with the student body vote to determine Lima’s royalty.