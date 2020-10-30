To serve and protect Anna residents

ANNA — Darrin Goudy was sworn in as the new Anna chief of police Friday morning.

“I’m looking forward to this opportunity. I know we’ve got some challenges ahead, but we’re definitely going to make some improvements and give some quality law enforcement to this community,” Goudy said.

Twenty candidates interviewed for the position of Anna chief of police. And after a month-long process of narrowing down their search, the Anna Village Council chose Goudy because of his experience as a law enforcement officer.

“He is the best candidate that fit the position,” Anna Mayor Mark Pulfer said. “His interview and application and resume was the best one that fit the job.”

Goudy comes to the Anna Community from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, where he had been employed as a deputy since 2019. He has previously been employed as a firefighter and EMT with Paint Creek Fire District, chief of police for the city of Hillsboro Police Department, police lieutenant, firefighter and EMT for the city of Union Police and Fire Department, a safety officer for the Miami Valley Career Technology Center, a corrections officer and deputy sheriff for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and a police officer for West Alexandria Police Department.

Some goals Goudy has for the Anna Police Department is increasing the amount of officers on the force and instituting 24-hour coverage to the community. He also wants to look at the equipment needs of the department, as well as get feedback from the community to see what they want and need from their police department.

“It’s gonna take some time, we’re going to have to look at our man power and needs, and I’m going to have to make some contact to the local academies, see the classes that are coming out, and see if I can get some quality candidates,” Goudy said. “I’m looking forward to getting out and about, meeting the folks, getting their feedback and seeing what kind of law enforcement department they want to have.”

Even as a teenager, Goudy knew he wanted to work in law enforcement. After serving four years in the U.S. Air Force, Goudy began his career in law enforcement at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

“I’ve been doing it for 27 years, and it’s definitely my passion,” Goudy said.

While Goudy and his family are from the Highland County area, they will be relocating to Anna. Goudy is looking forward to becoming part of the Anna community most of all with his new employment within the department.

“My wife and I, and our daughter, are very excited to be part of it, so as soon as we can get relocated up here, we want to get very involved in the community and all aspects of it,” Goudy said. “We’ve been hearing nothing but great things. I’ve been talking to a lot of folks from just outside the area, and as soon as I bring up the name of the village of Anna, they just talk about what a great community it is, so we’re excited to be part of it.”

Darrin Goudy, of Highland County, center, is sworn in as the new Anna police chief by Anna Mayor Mark Pulfer, far left. Holding a Bible is Goudy’s wife, Molly Goudy. Goudy was sworn in on Friday, Oct. 30. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/10/web1_SDN103120AnnaChief.jpg Darrin Goudy, of Highland County, center, is sworn in as the new Anna police chief by Anna Mayor Mark Pulfer, far left. Holding a Bible is Goudy’s wife, Molly Goudy. Goudy was sworn in on Friday, Oct. 30. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Goudy named new police chief

By Blythe Alspaugh balspaugh@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4825.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4825.