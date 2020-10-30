Auglaize County turns red on COVID-19 map

SIDNEY — Positive COVID-19 cases in Shelby County has surpassed the 1,000 mark.

Thirty new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday morning by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department. There have been a total of 1,020 positive cases reported in the county.

The new Shelby County cases involve one girl and one boy in the 0-9 age group, three girls in the 10-19 age group, two women and one man in their 20s, two women in their 30s, five women in their 40s, four women and six men and their 50s, two men in their 60s, one woman on her 70s and two women in their 80s.

The county has had 14 COVID-19 deaths involving one woman in her 40s, one woman in her 50s, one man in his 60s, one man in his 70s, three men and two women in their 80s, three men in their 90s, and a man and a woman in their 100s.

As of Friday, 797 Shelby County residents have recovered, and 209 have not recovered. Currently, five Shelby County residents are hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Of those who have tested positive, 11% are first responders/health care workers.

Breakdown of cases by zip codes includes: 587 cases for Sidney (45365), Anna (45302) 98 cases, Botkins (45306) 36 cases, Conover (45317) three cases, Fort Loramie/Newport (45845) 93 cases, Houston (45333) 26 cases, Jackson Center (45334) 28 cases, New Bremen (45869) three cases, New Knoxville (45871) seven cases, Maplewood (45340) 14 cases, Minster (45865) 35 cases, Pemberton (45353) one case, Piqua (45356) 16 cases, Port Jefferson (45360) five cases, one case in Jackson Township and Russia (45363) 67 cases.

The Auglaize County Health Department has reported 49 new cases. The county has 1,349 total cases with 1,127 confirmed and 222 probable cases. The health department isn’t releasing the gender or ages of the new cases.

There are 82 hospitalizations and 16 deaths in the county with three nonCOVID deaths. Of those who have tested positive with the virus, 798 are women and 551 are men. The average age is 50, A total of 801 are recovered with nine presumed recovered.

There are 520 current cases.

Total cases include 21 people in the 0-10 age range, 107 in the 10-20 age range, 164 in the 20-30 age range, 186 in the 30-40 age range, 161 in the 40-50 age range, 233 in the 50-60 age range, 183 in the 60-70 age range, 156 in the 70-80 age range, 95 in the 80-90 age range, 41 in the 90-100 age range and two cases in the 100-110 age range.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, broken down by geographical area based upon the cases’ mailing address, Auglaize County Health Department has reported 455 cases in Wapakoneta, 389 cases in St. Marys, 221 cases in Minster, 142 cases in New Bremen, 56 cases in Cridersville, 36 cases in Waynesfield, four cases in Botkins, 25 cases in New Knoxville, two cases in New Hampshire, three cases in Uniopolis, two cases in Lakeview, three in St. Johns, two cases in Buckland, six cases in Spencerville, one case in Mendon and two cases in Lima.

The Darke County Health Department reported there are 1,304 positive cases in the county, with 1,256 confirmed and 48 probable cases. There are 143 active cases, which includes 17 new cases. There have been 49 COVID-19 deaths with 45 confirmed and four probable. The cumulative hospitalizations is 109 people. The total number of those who have recovered is 1,101.

In Friday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 200,782 confirmed cases of COVID-19; 12,173 CDC expanded case definition (probable); and 212,782 total cases. Of those cases, 18,969 have been hospitalized with 3,841 admitted to the ICU. There have been 4,979 confirmed deaths due to COVID; 312 probable deaths; for a total of 5,291 deaths in Ohio. A total of 167,035 residents are presumed recovered.

Of the positive cases, 52% are women and 47% are men. The median age is 41. The age range of those testing positive is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.