Team Trump Bust makes stop at The Spot

The Spot Owner Michael Jannides, third from left, of Sidney, gives a brief history lesson on The Spot restaurant to, left to right, Mike Pence’s brother and Indiana’s 6th Congressional District Representative Greg Pence, Supreme Court of Ohio Justice Judi French, Chairwoman of the Ohio Republican Party Jane Timken and Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy. Also present but not pictured was Ohio’s 4th Congressional District Representative Jim Jordan. The group stopped in at The Spot after a campaign stop at Precision Custom Products, Inc. near De Graff on Friday, Oct. 30. The group was riding around Ohio in a large red Team Trump bus. After talking with some locals the group ordered some food from The Spot and hopped back on the bus.

