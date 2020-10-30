On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a workshop session meeting on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

There will be a discussion on city of Sidney 2021 budget.

Council will review the upcoming Zoning Board/Planning Commission Agenda for Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, and review the prospective City Council Agenda items for the next 30 days.

Council will also hold an executive session to consider the employment of a public employee and pending or imminent court action.