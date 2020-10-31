125 Years

October 31, 1895

About 150 Democrats, accompanied by the Klute band, went to Wapakoneta on a special train last night to attend the Democratic meeting there.

——-

Last evening Marshal McClure found a lot of stolen property in the stone pile along the canal bank just below town. A number of items were identified as having been taken from I.H. Thedieck’s dry goods store a few days ago.

——-

General Benjamin LeFevre came home from New York City last night and expects to spend several days at his home.

100 Years

October 31, 1920

Voting in Sidney and Shelby count at the general election on Tuesday is expected to be the heaviest in history. Voters were warned today to vote early. The polls will close at 5:30 p.m. and only those that can find room inside the polling place at that time will be permitted to vote after that time. Officials note that most of the voting places are quite small and can accommodate only a few inside.

——-

Harry W. Kress, manager of the Mays Opera house at Piqua, has extended an invitation to the high school football teams of Sidney, Piqua and Troy to be his guests at a box party for the musical comedy “Maid of Love,” on Nov. 4.

——-

Rev. Albert E. Monger and Andrew J. Hess discussed the League of Nations at the banquet of the Junior Shakespeare club in the home of Mr. and Mrs. C.F. Hickok.

75 Years

October 31, 1945

Two groups of 15 men each left the city building this morning for Fort Hayes, Columbus, for preinduction physical examination and for induction into the armed services. The latter group was in charge of Harold Wayne Billing, and those going for physicals were in charge of Morris Gene McAlexander.

——-

Dr. Frank S. Downey announced today the reopening of his office for the practice of medicine at 122A North Ohio avenue on Nov. 1 Dr. Downey was recently discharged from the service as a captain, having served in the European theatre.

——-

The first post-war freezing unit, displaying attractive packages of vegetables, fruit and meats is in operation at the McClure and Wheeler grocery on Michigan street. It is a self-serve operation.

50 Years

October 31, 1970

Students from Anna and Botkins High Schools have been named co-chairmen of the annual Youth Forum sponsored by the Sidney Optimist Club. Neil Fogt of Botkins and Carol Maurer of Anna were chosen to head the project at a meeting Tuesday.

Dan Francis, Youth Appreciation Week chairman for the Optimists, called the meeting. Other members of the annual planning committee include: Katy Meyer, Fort Loramie; Fran Borchers and Mary Joe Monnier, Russia; Rick Park, Hardin-Houston; Lynn Runyon, Sidney High School; Joyce Huecker, Lehman High School’ and Bill Putnam, Fairlawn.

——-

HOUSTON – Jill Koenig poured in 18 points while leading Botkins’ girls’ basketball squad to a 34-20 win over host Houston Thursday afternoon.

Botkins blitzed the Wildcats in the first half to gain a 23-4 lead at intermission. Houston came back in the second half to cut the final margin to 34-20.

25 Years

October 31, 1995

PHOTO – A Halloween story is enjoyed by Erin Slater, 3, daughter of Doug and Theresa Slater of Sidney; Bonnie Banks, Amos Memorial Library children’s librarian; and Andy Beigel, 3, son of John and Lisa Beigel of Sidney. The Sidney library recently held Halloween parties for their young readers.

——-

The Shelby County Unit of the American Cancer Society in cooperation with Wilson Cardinal Foods, on Wapakoneta Avenue, will hold a Celebrity Baggers Day for Cancer on Saturday.

Among the celebrity baggers will be Sidney Mayor Thomas Miller, Sidney City Schools Superintendent Lewis Blackford, and Shelby County Prosecutor James Stevenson.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

