Lip Sync Contestant

Meet SCARF Lip Sync star Jordan Stewart. Despite being born in Florida and raised in Canada for a time, Stewart is a native of Ohio and a resident of Sidney. After graduating from Anna High School, Jordan studied film at The Ohio State University obtaining his bachelor’s degree and going on to Full Sail University graduating with his Master’s. Stewart enjoys writing scripts and stories in his spare time. He also considers himself a “fool for dancin’ and a dancin’ fool.” Join the contestants Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Palazzo in Botkins for the SCARF Lip Sync Battle or vote for Stewart at helpshelbycountyanimals.com https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/10/web1_StewartJordan.jpg Meet SCARF Lip Sync star Jordan Stewart. Despite being born in Florida and raised in Canada for a time, Stewart is a native of Ohio and a resident of Sidney. After graduating from Anna High School, Jordan studied film at The Ohio State University obtaining his bachelor’s degree and going on to Full Sail University graduating with his Master’s. Stewart enjoys writing scripts and stories in his spare time. He also considers himself a “fool for dancin’ and a dancin’ fool.” Join the contestants Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Palazzo in Botkins for the SCARF Lip Sync Battle or vote for Stewart at helpshelbycountyanimals.com Courtesy photo