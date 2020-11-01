Britton Seiber, 2, held by his mom, Diana Seiber, both of Houston, receives a treat from Kelly Leonard, of Sidney, during Halloween night in Sidney on Saturday, Oct. 31. Britton dressed as Yoda from the movie Star Wars. Seiber dressed as Pizza the Hut from the movie Space Balls. The father of Britton is Matt Seiber.

Tylee (13) and Nylah Hale (13) of Sidney go trick or treating as Loyd Christmas and Harry Dunn from the movie Dumb and Dumber – they are the daughters of Johnathan and Stefanie Hale, Sidney

Jerico Hale (L) (11) is dressed as Chunk from the movie The Goonies Britton Seiber (2) is dressed as Yoda from the movie Star Wars Jerico is the son of Johnathan and Stefanie Hale, Sidney, Britton is the son of Matt and Diana Seiber of Houston

#9893 Dalton Daniels (11) reaches in for a treat from Bob Leonard of Sidney while Daltonճ sister, Raelyn, lends a hand. Dalton and Raelyn are the children of Gary Daniels, Sidney

Matthew (L) (5) and his brother Marshall (3) (front) with their sister Madelynn (9) (cat ears) get a treat from Lee Ellen Daniels dressed as Princess Leah from the movie Star Wars while Stefanie Hale , dressed as Barf from the movie Space Balls looks on.

Baily (3) (L) and Parker (3) Richardson receive a treat from Lee Ellen Daniels dressed as Princess Leah from the movie Star Wars as Matt Daniel dressed as Darth Vader also from the movie Star Wars looks on. Baily and Parker are the daughters of Tyler and Dannielle Richardson of Piqua.

Lydia Slife, 7, receives a treat from Vicki and Roger Fulk, all of Sidney, during Halloween in Sidney on Saturday, Oct. 31. Lydia is the daughter of Fred and Crystal Hilyard.

Lydia Slife, 7, receives a treat from Vicki and Roger Fulk, all of Sidney, during Halloween in Sidney on Saturday, Oct. 31. Lydia is the daughter of Fred and Crystal Hilyard.

Payton (clown) and Abbigail Akers (Spongebob) of Sidney receive their treats from a tube delivered by Mark Cundiff , Sidney. Payton and Abbigail are the children of Don and Crystal Akers of Sidney