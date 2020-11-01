Girl Scouts celebrate founder’s birthday

SIDNEY — Every Oct. 31, Girl Scouts across the country celebrate Founder’s Day, marking the birth in 1860 of Girl Scouts of the USA founder Juliette Gordon Low. She organized the very first Girl Scout troop in Savannah, Georgia, in 1912, and every year since, we’ve honored her vision and legacy, building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place.

In Shelby County, more than 300 girls are Girl Scouts, actively participating in community service and learning skills for a lifetime of leadership. Through Girl Scouting’s unique leadership development program, girls discover, connect, and take action in their communities.

Troop 20281 in Anna is currently working with the animal shelter to create a dog park. They are making dog toys now, while planning the work that will happen next spring. The project will help the troop earn their Bronze Award, one of three Highest Awards available to Girl Scouts.

Last year, four girls in Troop 20280, Ciera Long, Ashlyn Hamblin, Madyson Hoelscher and Alisha Cruse, earned the Girl Scout Silver Award for their project, “Everyone Deserves a Book.” They recognized that not everyone has the privilege of reading and owning a book. As a group, they decided that every child should have access to books, and discussed two different school groups that were in need of books. After deliberating, they decided to donate books to the book club at Anna Local Schools.

Abbie Ragan, a Girl Scout Ambassador in Troop 20690, has started a club at Sidney High School called Foreign Friendships. The club helps exchange students feel more welcome and is teaching students about other countries and cultures. Abbie created Foreign Friendships as part of her work toward the Gold Award, earned by high school girls who create sustainable change in their community.

Through hands-on experiences, today’s Girl Scouts design robots, go camping, learn new skills, make friends, improve their neighborhoods—and develop entrepreneurial skills while selling their ever-popular cookies.

Each year, local Girl Scouts put their cookie proceeds to good use – they go on field trips, spend time at summer camp, and complete community service projects. They also share those cookies with people in need. This spring, Troop 22122 donated cookies to Rustic Hope, Troop 21279 donated half of their cookies to people experiencing homelessness, and cookies donated through Cookies for a Cause were split between Wilson Health and the Shelby County Veterans Administration Food Pantry.

Girl Scouts offers every girl in grades K-12 a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. Whether it’s by joining a troop, attending a school-based program, or a day or overnight camp, new members are welcome year-round! More information at gswo.org.