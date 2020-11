A pro-Trump rally was held in front of Burger King on Sunday, Nov. 1. Signs attached to a bike said “Jesus is my savior. Trump is my President and Babies lives matter.” Participants were dressed warmly for the cold wind and light snow.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News