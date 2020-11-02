University of Findlay student groups elect presidents

FINDLAY – Student groups at the University of Findlay have elected presidents for the 2020-21 academic year. There are nearly 100 active clubs, organizations, national honor societies and special interest groups at UF.

Ethan Hockaday, of Sidney, has been elected president of the Japanese Culture Club.

Courtney Hollenbacher, of Minster, has been elected president of the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy.

Stephanie Macke, of Sidney, has been elected president of the Gerontology Club and I Bear Gifts.

Jessica Monnier, of Houston, has been elected president of the Athletic Training Student Association.