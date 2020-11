HOUSTON — The Houston Community Association will host their annual Turkey & Ham Dinner on Sunday, Nov. 8, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Menu includes turkey, ham, dressing, mashed potatoes or sweet potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce or cranberry salad, dinner roll with butter, and various desserts. Canned pop and water is available. Meal is served on donation basis and is drive-thru only.

The Houston Community Center is located at 5005 Russia-Houston Road in Houston.