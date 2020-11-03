United Way finale moved virtually

SIDNEY — Scott Barr, United Way president, announces the Campaign Finale scheduled for Nov. 5 at the American Legion has been moved to a virtual event.

“Watching the increase spread in cases and out of an abundance of caution to keep the community safe, we will share campaign totals virtually and live on the radio. We appreciate everyone’s understanding. We can still share and celebrate the community’s generosity while keeping people safe and healthy going into the holiday season,” said Barr.

The community can join the celebration on Nov. 5 at 11:30 a.m. by watching the live stream on the Shelby County United Way Facebook page or live broadcast on the radio at TAM FM 105.5.

The Shelby County United Way is a local 501c3 non-profit organization that has earned the highest rating from Charity Navigator seven out of the past eight years. Monies raised in the annual campaign are invested locally under the leadership and direction of our local volunteer Board of Directors and Community Allocation Volunteers. Through the seventh week, the campaign total is $636,605. Donors can make payroll contributions with participating employers or make a one time or reoccurring donation by visiting www.shelbycountyunitedway.org or text SHELBY to 40403. Checks can be made payable to Shelby County United Way and mailed to P.O. Box 751, Sidney.